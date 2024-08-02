Q2 2024 Sandstorm Gold Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Nolan Watson - Sandstorm Gold Ltd - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, Joanna. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for calling into our Q2 earnings call. As usual, in a few minutes, I'll hand things over to Erfan, our CFO, to review our quarterly financial earnings and highlights. And before I do that, I would like to give a brief update on our business and specifically hone in on four key points.



Those