Q2 2024 Healthcare Realty Trust Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. Thank you for attending the Healthcare Realty second quarter earnings conference call. My name is Cameron, and I'll be your moderator for today. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to pass the conference over to your host, Ron Hubbard, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may proceed.



Ron Hubbard - Healthcare Realty Trust Inc(Tennessee)-Vice President - Investor Relations



Thank you for joining us today for Healthcare Realty second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Todd Meredith, Kris Douglas and Rob Hull. A reminder that except for the historical information contained within the matters discussed in this call may contain forward-looking statements that involve estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties.



These risks are more specifically discussed in the company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2023. These forward-looking statements represent the company's judgment as of the date of this call.



