Aug 02, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
Editor
(Please stand by for streaming text.)
Operator
All right. Greetings, and welcome to the American Homes 4 Rent second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press star zero on your telephone key pad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. Is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Nick from Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. Nick, you may begin.
Nicholas Fromm - American Homes 4 Rent - Director of IR
The Board. Thank you for joining us for a second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With me today are David Singelyn, Chief Executive Officer; Brian Smith, Chief Operating Officer; and Chris well, Chief Financial Officer.
Please be advised that this call may include forward-looking statements are statements other than statements of historical fact included in this conference call are forward looking
Q2 2024 American Homes 4 Rent Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 02, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...