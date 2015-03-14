Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Market Share Gains

Summary
  • Revenue: $211 million, an 11% sequential increase.
  • Gross Margin: 46%, increased due to better mix and newer products.
  • Operating Expenses: $62.1 million, a slight decrease from the first quarter.
  • Operating Margin: 16.5%, up from 12% in the first quarter.
  • Effective Tax Rate: 16.5%, a modest increase from 16.1% in the first quarter.
  • Earnings per ADS: $0.96, up from $0.64 in the first quarter.
  • Cash and Equivalents: $343.6 million at the end of the second quarter.
  • Inventory: $241 million, decreased from $253 million in the first quarter.
  • SSD Sales: Increased modestly sequentially, representing the fifth consecutive quarter of growth.
  • eMMC and UFS Controllers: Increased 25% to 30% sequentially.
  • SSD Solution Sales: Increased 20% to 25% sequentially.
  • Third-Quarter Revenue Guidance: $205 million to $216 million, flat plus or minus 2.5% sequentially.
  • Third-Quarter Gross Margin Guidance: 46% to 47%.
  • Third-Quarter Operating Margin Guidance: 14.3% to 15.3%.
  • Full-Year Revenue Guidance: $800 million to $830 million, an increase of 25% to 30%.
  • Full-Year Gross Margin Guidance: 46% to 47%.
  • Full-Year Operating Margin Guidance: 14.8% to 16.8%.
  • Full-Year Effective Tax Rate Guidance: Approximately 18%.
Release Date: August 02, 2024

Positive Points

  • Sequential revenue growth ahead of expectations, driven by strong demand from NAND flash customers.
  • Gross margin achieved at the high end of guidance range due to better mix and pricing.
  • Significant market share gains with top NAND flash makers, leading to increased visibility and growth.
  • Introduction of new products, including enterprise-class MonTitan family and PCIe 5.0 and UFS 4.0 controllers.
  • Strong pipeline of design activity and new product introductions expected to drive future revenue growth and profitability.

Negative Points

  • Higher NAND prices and weaker retail demand due to inflationary pressures.
  • Muted seasonal demand expected for retail aftermarket SSDs, impacting overall sales.
  • Increased R&D expenses due to the development of next-generation controllers, impacting short-term profitability.
  • Operating margin expected to decline in the third quarter due to tape-out costs for new controllers.
  • Continued competitive pressure in the semiconductor industry and unpredictable changes in technology and consumer demand.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Wallace, can you talk about the progress on NAND OEM share gains and how it compares to your initial expectations for the year?
A: So far, we are on track with our projects and maintaining close relationships with NAND makers. We believe we will continue to gain share, aiming for around 25% to 30% by year-end.

Q: Can you provide a summary of the PCIe Gen4 mix this year and the expected shift to PCIe Gen5 next year?
A: PCIe Gen5 will start ramping in early 2025, primarily for high-end notebooks and PCs. Next year, PCIe Gen4 will still dominate, but by 2026, PCIe Gen5 could occupy around 30% of the market.

Q: Jason, can you size the expected tape-out costs for Q3 and any continued tape-outs in Q4?
A: Tape-out costs for 6-nanometer controllers typically run $15 million to $20 million. For Q3, expect a $5 million to $10 million charge. No additional tape-outs are expected in Q4, so OpEx should come down.

Q: Wallace, can you update us on the MonTitan customer additions and your capacity to take on more customers in 2025?
A: We can handle up to four Tier 1 customers simultaneously. One customer is developing firmware themselves, which helps offload resources. We aim to support more than four Tier 1 customers in 2025.

Q: What is the expected mix of QLC in SSDs and smartphones by 2025 and 2026?
A: For SSDs, QLC should be 20% to 25% by 2025. For smartphones, QLC adoption will be very low next year, less than 5%, but will expand to multiple models after successful trials.

Q: How will the ramp of MonTitan impact your gross margins in 2026-2027?
A: It's too early to say definitively, but MonTitan could potentially lift our margins above the historical 48% to 50% range.

Q: Do you expect another heavy investment year in 2025, or will there be more operating leverage?
A: We expect to see dividends from this year's investments next year, leading to revenue growth. OpEx growth should not be as fast as this year.

Q: What is the content uplift for SSDs in AI PCs compared to non-AI PCs?
A: AI PCs have better performance and shorter latency, driving demand for PCIe Gen5 SSDs. However, overall PC unit shipments are expected to remain stable or see single-digit growth.

Q: Can you provide a framework for MonTitan ASPs and content per server or rack?
A: Enterprise SSD controllers typically range from $50 to $75. MonTitan 16-channel controllers are priced between $55 to $65, and 8-channel controllers are $42 to $50.

Q: How should we think about inventory levels for client SSDs and mobile solutions with OEM customers?
A: Inventory levels in the channel are relatively healthy, but demand is weak. NAND makers have much less inventory for client SSDs.

