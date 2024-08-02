Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Margin Expansion Amid Sales Decline

Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO) reports improved margins and reaffirms EPS outlook despite challenges in infant formula and seasonal demand.

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Organic net sales declined 9.1%.
  • Gross Margin: Expanded by 190 basis points year-over-year and more than 400 basis points sequentially.
  • Operating Margin: Expanded by 160 basis points year-over-year and more than 400 basis points sequentially.
  • Operating Income: $139 million, up 1.5% year-over-year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.53, down $0.10 from the prior year.
  • Infant Formula Impact: Organic net sales impacted by minus 7 percentage points; EPS impacted by $0.43 versus the prior year.
  • Cash Flow: Year-to-date operating cash flow was $8 million.
  • Capital Expenditures: $29 million in the quarter.
  • Dividends: $38 million returned to shareholders.
  • Net Sales Outlook: Organic net sales expected to decline 1% to 3%; all-in net sales to decline 3% to 5% for 2024.
  • Adjusted EPS Outlook: Reaffirmed at $2.50 to $2.65 for the full year 2024.
  • Cash Balance: $543 million at the end of the second quarter.
  • Net Leverage Ratio: Expected to be approximately 3.8 to 4 times at year-end.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO, Financial) has made significant progress in strengthening its infant formula business, with production volumes returning to prior year levels.
  • The company has executed key cost savings and efficiency initiatives, including Project Energize, which achieved $53 million in gross savings in the first half of the year.
  • Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO) has seen meaningful margin improvement, with gross and operating margins expanding 190 and 160 basis points year-over-year, respectively.
  • The company's global branded portfolio continues to perform well, with strong growth in key brands such as Compeed, ellaOne, and Paranix.
  • Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO) remains confident in its ability to deliver on its full year EPS outlook, reaffirming its adjusted earnings per share outlook of $2.50 to $2.65.

Negative Points

  • Organic net sales declined 9.1% in the second quarter, impacted by a 7 percentage point decline from infant formula and a 4 percentage point decline from lower sales in the upper respiratory and pain and sleep aid categories.
  • The company faced challenges in the infant formula regulatory environment in the US, impacting organic net sales by 5.3 percentage points and earnings per share by $0.43 versus the prior year.
  • Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO) experienced lower seasonal demand and net changes in inventory levels at US retail customers, leading to a 2.5 percentage point unfavorable impact on its 2024 net sales outlook.
  • The company tactically walked away from a portion of its US store brand business that was becoming too dilutive to margins, resulting in a 1.5 percentage point headwind to its 2024 net sales outlook.
  • Organic net sales in the CSCA segment declined 15%, driven by a 10.8 percentage point decline from infant formula and a 4.4 percentage point decline from the upper respiratory and pain and sleep aid categories.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the lost customer and its impact on the CSCA segment?
A: Patrick Lockwood-Taylor, President and CEO: This was a margin-dilutive business with one customer and several molecules of subcategories. We tactically walked away from it to improve margin expansion. We have a net gain in contracts won this year, which will start to contribute revenue in late Q4 and more predominantly in 2025. The new business is more margin accretive.

Q: How confident are you that the remediation in the nutritional business is complete and successful?
A: Patrick Lockwood-Taylor, President and CEO: The remediation work has been executed extremely well across the three sites, and all key performance indicators show full quality compliance. We are now in normal manufacturing operations with a much more quality-compliant process.

Q: Can you confirm the main drivers behind the guidance reduction?
A: Eduardo Bezerra, CFO: The 4 percentage points reduction in our full-year guidance is due to 2.5 percentage points from lower global seasonal demand for cough and cold and US retailer destocking, and 1.5 percentage points from lower distribution in the US store brand.

Q: What are the expectations for 2025 given the current top-line impacts?
A: Eduardo Bezerra, CFO: We expect a significant portion of the impact from the first half of 2024 to be recovered in 2025, benefiting from price increases in 2023. The upcoming cough and cold season and Opill's performance will also be key factors.

Q: Can you provide color on the sell-in versus sell-out differential for Opill?
A: Patrick Lockwood-Taylor, President and CEO: We are seeing very good sell-in and distribution. About 30-40% of sales are on e-commerce, with significant opportunities in insurance support and retail execution. We are learning and refining our model to enhance marketing execution.

Q: Did you lose any shelf space for infant formula, and when do you plan to build safety stock?
A: Eduardo Bezerra, CFO: We plan to build safety stock more in the first half of 2025. Currently, there is still a lot of demand for store brand products, so it will be challenging to build safety stock in 2024.

Q: Do you have plans to reduce inventories of phenylephrine ahead of a possible FDA decision?
A: Patrick Lockwood-Taylor, President and CEO: No, we continue to supply phenylephrine-based products as there is still demand. We see it as potentially positive if consumers move to different formulations.

Q: Does the reduction in retailer inventory levels for cough and cold require you to carry more inventory?
A: Eduardo Bezerra, CFO: We see the reduction as more of a one-time adjustment post-COVID. There may be a need to replenish stocks in the third and fourth quarters of the year, depending on the upcoming cough and cold season.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.