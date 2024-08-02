Consolidated Net Sales: $1.9 billion, increased 5% driven by recent acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA: $350 million.

Net Sales (Excluding Acquisitions): Declined 5%.

Post Consumer Brands Net Sales: Decreased 3% (excluding pet food acquisitions).

Post Consumer Brands Volumes: Decreased 6% (excluding pet food acquisitions).

Average Net Pricing (Excluding Pet Food): Increased 3%.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA (Post Consumer Brands): Increased 28% versus prior year.

Weetabix Net Sales: Increased 1% year over year.

Weetabix Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Increased 24% versus prior year.

Foodservice Net Sales: Decreased 5%.

Foodservice Volumes: Increased 2%.

Foodservice Adjusted EBITDA: Decreased 17% versus prior year.

Refrigerated Retail Net Sales: Decreased 7%.

Refrigerated Retail Volumes: Flat.

Refrigerated Retail Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Decreased 37% versus prior year.

Cash Flow from Operations (Q3): $272 million.

Capital Expenditures (Q3): Approximately $110 million.

Free Cash Flow (Last 12 Months): $575 million.

Net Leverage: 4.3 times.

Share Repurchases (Q3): 2 million shares at an average price of approximately $104 per share.

Share Repurchases (July): 300,000 shares at an average price of approximately $105 per share.

New Share Repurchase Authorization: $500 million.

Raised Guidance: New range of $13.70 to $13.90.

Release Date: August 02, 2024

Positive Points

Post Holdings Inc (POST, Financial) delivered a solid quarter, enabling an increase in full-year guidance.

Strong consumption of both branded and private label cereal products.

Ongoing outperformance in the pet business versus underwriting case.

Significant mix improvement and value-added eggs.

Leverage is at historically low levels, allowing for reactive capital allocation.

Negative Points

Refrigerated retail segment underperformed due to trade investment cannibalizing base volume.

Cereal volumes were challenged, with a 4.1% decline in the category.

Delays in achieving full RTD Shake manufacturing run rates.

Refrigerated retail business faced significant pullback in profitability due to higher-than-expected freight costs.

SG&A increased, driven by targeted marketing investments and elevated stip or bonus within some segments.

Q & A Highlights

Q: On foodservice, where do you see the ongoing run rate for foodservice EBITDA now?

A: We think the run rate is around $105 million. The difference between that and the $100 million is pressure we're going to see in Q4 related to avian influenza costs we're going to incur ahead of pricing kicking in. - Matthew Mainer, CFO

Q: In measured channel data for Pet, it looked like consumption decelerated pretty meaningfully on a sequential basis in the quarter. Has something changed in terms of trade down to mainstream in Pet?

A: The sequential decline is driven by seasonality in the pet food category and new distribution gains in Q2, which included a pipeline fill for 9Lives. Other than that, we're in line with where we'd expect to be. - Matthew Mainer, CFO

Q: Any change to the M&A landscape since last quarter?

A: If anything, it has accelerated in terms of the amount of opportunities we've been considering. The market feels very active right now. - Robert Vitale, CEO

Q: How are you feeling about pet synergies, productivity, and visibility heading into fiscal '25?

A: On the cereal side, the Lancaster closing is on track to be a positive contribution. We also saw SKU rationalization in Canada and a general pullback in government volumes. Lancaster is expected to contribute $25 million for the full year. - Matthew Mainer, CFO

Q: Is there any change in the timing of the Michael plant opening?

A: The plant is open, but the ramp-up has been slower than expected. The expected profitability from that has been delayed beyond what we had previously communicated. - Jeff Zadoks, COO

Q: How should we think about SG&A levels for '25?

A: We have some targeted additional investments in A&C and elevated stip or bonus within some segments that would reset next year. - Matthew Mainer, CFO

Q: Can you talk about the promotional activity in the refrigerated retail business and why the lift wasn't as strong as anticipated?

A: We overshot on promotional activity. We expected a higher lift in sides, but instead, we subsidized some base sales that were on promotion, which deteriorated profitability. We are recalibrating our promotional strategy. - Matthew Mainer, CFO

Q: How do you reconcile the cereal dynamics with the consumer being stretched?

A: Private label outperformed branded in the quarter. The consumer is in a transitional mode, moving from a super-hot labor market to a cooling one. This should be constructive for volumes and more value products. - Robert Vitale, CEO

Q: Can you give an update on the spending trajectory in Pet and how it's directed?

A: The incremental investment is mostly around our more premium brands. We are focusing on advertising and other investments in these areas. - Robert Vitale, CEO

Q: Is there an expectation that trade spending will pick up in the back half of this year?

A: We will likely see a little uptick in trade spend, but it will be targeted and not reactive. The primary focus is on potatoes and side dishes. - Robert Vitale, CEO

