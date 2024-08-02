Release Date: August 02, 2024

Positive Points

LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd (LITB, Financial) achieved a net income of $0.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to a loss in the same period last year and the first quarter of this year.

Gross margins improved to 62.4% this quarter from 57.5% in the same period last year, driven by product upgrades and supply chain advantages.

Total operating expenses decreased by 62% year-over-year to $43 million, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency.

Fulfillment expenses decreased by 49% year-over-year to $5 million, contributing to overall cost savings.

Adjusted EBITDA turned positive with an income of $1.2 million compared to a loss of $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, indicating improved profitability.

Negative Points

Total revenues decreased by 64% year-over-year to $69 million, primarily due to intense competition in the global e-commerce industry.

Gross profit dropped significantly to $43 million from $110 million in the same quarter of last year, in line with the decrease in sales.

Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 66% year-over-year to $32 million, indicating potential challenges in maintaining market presence.

R&D expenses were maintained at a relatively high level, which could strain resources despite being essential for product differentiation.

The company faces high traffic acquisition costs, which continue to weigh on the top line.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the factors that led to the net income of $0.6 million this quarter compared to a loss in the same period last year?

A: He Jian, Chairman and CEO: The net income of $0.6 million was primarily driven by our strategic adjustments to prioritize profitability. This included enhancing our product quality, optimizing our supply chain, and focusing on localized operations in key markets. These efforts resulted in improved gross margins and reduced operating expenses.

Q: What were the main reasons for the 64% year-over-year decrease in total revenues?

A: Yuanjun Ye, Chief Financial Officer: The significant decrease in total revenues to $69 million was mainly due to intensified competition in the global e-commerce market and high traffic acquisition costs. Despite the revenue drop, our focus on profitability helped us achieve a net income.

Q: How did the gross margins improve to 62.4% this quarter from 57.5% last year?

A: Yuanjun Ye, Chief Financial Officer: The improvement in gross margins was driven by our well-received product upgrades and supply chain advantages. These initiatives helped us manage costs better and enhance our profitability despite the challenging market conditions.

Q: Can you provide more details on the decrease in operating expenses?

A: Yuanjun Ye, Chief Financial Officer: Our total operating expenses decreased by 62% year-over-year to $43 million. This was mainly due to the decrease in revenue and our efforts to enhance operational efficiency. Specifically, fulfillment expenses decreased by 49%, selling and marketing expenses by 66%, and G&A expenses by 22%.

Q: What are your plans for R&D and AI investments moving forward?

A: Yuanjun Ye, Chief Financial Officer: We maintain a relatively high level of investment in R&D and AI, as we view these areas as essential for advancing product differentiation and operational efficiencies. We will continue to invest in these areas to drive innovation and improve our competitive edge.

Q: How do you plan to sustain profitability in the coming quarters?

A: He Jian, Chairman and CEO: We will continue to execute our enhanced profitability strategy, which includes refining our product offerings, improving customer services, and maintaining operational efficiency. Our focus will remain on high-quality development and delivering sustainable value to our stakeholders.

Q: What are your strategic priorities in the near to mid-term?

A: He Jian, Chairman and CEO: Our top priorities are operational efficiency and profitability enhancements. We will also expand efforts to upgrade our products, services, and customer experience, as well as our localized operations to differentiate ourselves and build brand recognition and loyalty.

Q: Can you provide an update on your progress with product lines and potential breakthroughs?

A: He Jian, Chairman and CEO: We are making progress with certain product lines and will update you on further developments in due course. Our focus remains on strengthening our localized operations in key markets to better identify target customers and explore potential breakthroughs.

Q: How do you plan to handle the competitive pressures in the global e-commerce market?

A: He Jian, Chairman and CEO: We remain agile in the evolving competitive environment and will continue to prioritize profitability, enhance product quality, and optimize our supply chain. Our strategic focus on localized operations and customer-centric initiatives will help us navigate the competitive pressures.

Q: What are your expectations for the next quarter?

A: Yuanjun Ye, Chief Financial Officer: While we anticipate continued challenges in the global e-commerce market, we are confident in our strategies to enhance profitability and operational efficiency. We will continue to focus on product upgrades, customer service improvements, and localized operations to drive sustainable growth.

