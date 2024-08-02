Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Cash Flows and Reaffirmed Guidance Amid Economic Development

Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) reports robust operational performance and strategic growth initiatives in Q2 2024.

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP Earnings: $0.34 per share for Q2 2024.
  • Ongoing Earnings: $0.57 per share for Q2 2024.
  • Ongoing EPS Guidance: Reaffirmed range of $2.99 to $3.13 for 2024.
  • Adjusted Operations and Maintenance Expenses: Approximately $20 million less in the first half of 2024 compared to the first half of 2023.
  • Cash Flows from Operations: Increased by approximately $250 million in the first half of 2024 compared to last year.
  • Tax Credit Monetization: Over $130 million monetized in the first seven months of 2024.
  • Long-term Debt Issuance: $375 million issued by Alliant Energy Finance in June 2024.
  • Sale Proceeds: $123 million from the sale of 125 megawatts of the Riverside natural gas facility.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Alliant Energy Corp (LNT, Financial) reaffirmed its 2024 ongoing EPS guidance range of $2.99 to $3.13.
  • The company has executed multiple agreements with data centers in both Iowa and Wisconsin, indicating strong economic development potential.
  • Successful execution of the company's customer-focused capital investment program supported new electric and gas rates.
  • Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) reported strong cash flows from operations, increasing by approximately $250 million compared to last year.
  • The company is well-positioned for future growth with a focus on clean energy solutions and economic development.

Negative Points

  • The company recorded nonrecurring charges from legacy assets, impacting GAAP earnings.
  • Weather headwinds resulted in a $0.01 reduction in earnings for the first half of the year.
  • Decreased electric sales to a limited number of low-margin industrial customers offset positive residential sales.
  • The Lansing Generating Station will not earn a return on its remaining book value, leading to a write-down.
  • The EPA's revised coal combustion residuals rule resulted in increased asset retirement obligations and additional charges.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you quantify the modest equity needs mentioned on slide 8?
A: Robert J. Durian, Executive VP & CFO: We currently have a Shareowner Direct plan issuing approximately $25 million a year, which we see extending into the foreseeable future. This is the only material equity need planned at this stage. We may revisit this as we refresh our capital expenditure plans in November.

Q: How are you tracking in the 2024 earnings range considering weather headwinds?
A: Robert J. Durian, Executive VP & CFO: We've seen about a $0.01 reduction in earnings due to weather in the first half of the year. We have identified opportunities to offset some of these costs and have line of sight to about half of the necessary offsets. This gives us confidence to reaffirm our guidance range of $2.99 to $3.13.

Q: Can you elaborate on the data center contracts and load forecasts?
A: Lisa M. Barton, President, CEO & Director: We have executed multiple agreements with data centers, and once we have certainty on the load and timing, we will announce these projects. We will provide detailed updates on load forecasts, resource needs, and CapEx requirements during our third quarter earnings call.

Q: What are the upside and downside risks to the Iowa rate review settlement?
A: Lisa M. Barton, President, CEO & Director: The settlement is driven by economic development. Successful economic activities will fuel affordability and benefit shareholders. Robert J. Durian, Executive VP & CFO: There are provisions in the agreement allowing us to come back for rate cases if ROEs fall below a certain level, protecting us from significant decreases.

Q: How will advanced rate-making be applied going forward?
A: Robert J. Durian, Executive VP & CFO: The recent legislation expands eligibility to include energy storage facilities and new generation, opening up additional opportunities. Lisa M. Barton, President, CEO & Director: Iowa is dedicated to economic development, and the changes to advanced rate-making support this growth.

Q: Is there any ongoing earnings impact from the ending steam customer contracts in 2025?
A: Robert J. Durian, Executive VP & CFO: The impact is not significant. The agreements were structured to end in 2025, and the depreciation expense will also end, so the ongoing impacts should not be material.

Q: Can you frame the scope of capital needs before factoring in data centers?
A: Lisa M. Barton, President, CEO & Director: We are well-positioned with land, transmission access, and flexible rate mechanisms. We will provide detailed updates on load, timing, and resources needed during our third quarter earnings call.

Q: How should we think about the update to your load growth forecast?
A: Lisa M. Barton, President, CEO & Director: We will provide detailed updates once we have the information on load and timing.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.