Release Date: August 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

The RMR Group Inc (RMR, Financial) reported third quarter results in line with expectations, including adjusted net income per share of $0.37, distributable earnings per share of $0.45, and adjusted EBITDA of $21 million.

The company maintains a strong balance sheet with substantial cash on hand and no corporate debt.

RMR's recurring management fees have provided stability for over 35 years, contributing to strong cash flows with limited ongoing capital needs.

The company has a diversified portfolio with $41 billion in assets under management across all major real estate sectors.

RMR is actively pursuing strategic initiatives in private capital markets, focusing on real estate credit and multifamily housing, which are expected to generate high returns.

Negative Points

Recurring service revenues decreased by approximately $700,000 sequentially, primarily due to expected declines in management fee revenues from managed equity REITs.

The company expects recurring service revenues to decline slightly next quarter, with an expected range of $47.5 to $49 million.

Cash compensation increased by $863,000 sequentially, reflecting a favorable bonus true-up last quarter, offset by seasonal vacation usage.

The adjusted EBITDA margin has declined from around 49% to approximately 41%, driven by the breakeven status of the RMR residential business.

The real estate sector continues to face challenges, impacting the enterprise values of RMR's public clients and weighing on base management fees.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights from The RMR Group Inc (RMR) Q3 2024 Earnings Call

Q: Can you break down the 125 deals in various stages of review?

A: Adam Portnoy, Chairman of the Board, President, CEO, & Managing Director: The deals generally fit the criteria of value-add multifamily investments, primarily in the Sunbelt markets. These are typically garden-style apartment complexes. The motivation for sellers often includes debt maturity or cash constraints, leading to forced selling.

Q: Any thoughts on ILPT and the impact of lower interest rates?

A: Adam Portnoy: Lower interest rates will benefit all our businesses, especially ILPT, which has high leverage. Lower rates will positively impact cash flow and refinancing terms. ILPT has strong fundamentals, high occupancy, and is naturally deleveraging, making it well-positioned to benefit from lower interest rates.

Q: What is the outlook for adjusted EBITDA margins?

A: Matt Jordan, CFO, EVP, & Treasurer: We aim to return to the 50% range. Current margins are impacted by the breakeven status of the RMR residential business. As markets rebound and transaction volumes increase, we expect margins to improve.

Q: What are your expectations for multifamily investments this year?

A: Adam Portnoy: The return profile for value-add investments is strong, with expected cash-on-cash returns of around 14%. The pace of investments will depend on whether we can syndicate equity before closing deals. We could do between two and ten more deals this year, depending on our ability to syndicate equity.

Q: Can you provide more details on the lending ventures and expected volumes?

A: Adam Portnoy: We are seeding a fund with a portfolio of loans to attract LP investors. We expect to add between one to two more loans to the balance sheet over the next six to nine months, focusing on accelerating fundraising around this strategy.

