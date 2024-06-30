Release Date: August 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

SNDL Inc (SNDL, Financial) reported an all-time record gross margin of 25.5%, with all segments contributing to gross profit and gross margin growth compared to the same quarter of 2023.

The cannabis operations segment achieved positive gross profit for the second quarter in a row.

Operating income showcased significant improvement on a consolidated basis, supported by growth in all segments.

SNDL Inc (SNDL) expects approximately $130 million in principal repayments in the second half of the year, with $90 million already received.

The company has $183 million of unrestricted cash, $601 million in marketable securities and investments, and no outstanding debt as of June 30, 2024.

Negative Points

Net revenue in the second quarter of 2024 declined by $3.8 million or 1.6% year-on-year, driven by a slowdown in the liquor retail segment.

Adjusted operating income for the cannabis operations segment dipped back into negative territory for the quarter.

The liquor retail segment saw a net revenue decline of $11 million or 7% compared to the prior year, attributed to market slowdown and a shift in Easter timing.

The company faces regulatory obstacles and inefficiencies in both Canada and the US, impacting their restructuring efforts.

Free cash flow remained negative, with a small improvement from negative $6.4 million in Q1 to negative $5.6 million in Q2.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Regarding the cannabis operations segment, why did the adjusted operating income dip back into negative territory for the quarter after generating a positive income last quarter?

A: Two factors impacted this. In Q1, there was a one-time benefit from bad debt collections, amounting to over $3 million. In Q2, we had about $1.1 million in impairment charges related to fixed assets from a previous cannabis acquisition. This asset was held for sale, but we decided to take an impairment charge of $1.3 million.

Q: Can you comment on any trends in the consumer spending environment that led to softer revenues in the liquor retail segment? What initiatives are in place to address this?

A: The softness in revenue is a global phenomenon, not specific to Canada. Across North America, there are single-digit declines in most markets. Despite this, we managed to expand gross profit by 1% in absolute dollars. Our strategy includes offering quality products at affordable prices, which resonates with consumers. We are also leveraging promotional activities and our attractive real estate to drive traffic.

Q: What are your capital allocation plans given the expected principal repayments in the second half of this year?

A: We are looking to grow our cannabis retail network in Canada and eyeing accretive investments in the US. We are also considering opportunities to return capital to shareholders, balancing our growth objectives with maximizing the accretive use of capital.

Q: Can you provide a timeline for the EU GMP certification you are pursuing? Also, with the Indiva process ongoing, do you anticipate any additional consolidation in your footprint of facilities?

A: We expect the EU GMP certification to be completed in the next few months, before the end of this year. Regarding Indiva, we do have some excess real estate and will look to monetize that. If the transaction with Indiva is completed, we will provide updates on potential synergies and rationalization opportunities.

Q: What are the main drivers behind the significant improvement in free cash flow in Q2 2024 compared to the same period in 2023?

A: The improvement in free cash flow is due to better profitability and a disciplined approach to working capital management. We also had a reduction in inventory levels, contrasting with historical increases in previous years. Additionally, annual payments for management incentives and insurance impacted the second quarter.

Q: How is the cannabis retail segment performing, and what are the key factors contributing to its growth?

A: The cannabis retail segment saw a 6% increase in net revenue in Q2 2024, driven by same-store sales growth and new store openings. Data sales contributed to a 60 basis points improvement in gross margin, leading to an 8.5% growth in gross profit. Adjusted operating income increased by 67% compared to the prior year.

Q: What initiatives are in place to improve margin, operating income, and free cash flow?

A: We delivered $7 million in productivity improvements in our cannabis operations segment through procurement and cultivation efficiencies. We also achieved over $4 million in data licensing revenue and reduced SG&A expenses by $4 million. Our restructuring program aims to deliver over $20 million in annualized savings, with some benefits starting in Q3 2024.

Q: How is the liquor retail segment performing despite the market contraction?

A: Despite the revenue softness, we expanded gross margin to 25.4% in Q2 2024, an improvement of 210 basis points compared to last year. This was achieved through initiatives like private label growth, procurement productivity, and data sales monetization. The segment's gross profit and operating income showed low single-digit growth versus the same quarter of 2023.

Q: What are the strategic priorities for SNDL moving forward?

A: Our strategic priorities are growth, profitability, and people. We aim to grow our cannabis segment, improve margins and free cash flow, and attract and retain top talent. We are also focused on quality and innovation, with plans to launch new SKUs and expand our retail footprint.

Q: How is SNDL addressing regulatory challenges in the cannabis industry?

A: We are partnering with regulatory authorities to improve the regulatory framework. Despite challenges like inconsistent enforcement of excise taxes and bureaucratic inefficiencies, we are committed to overcoming these obstacles and advancing the industry.

