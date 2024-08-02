Release Date: August 02, 2024

Positive Points

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN, Financial) reported that their financial results are on track for the year and in line with their full-year guidance issued in February.

Oregon's unemployment rate remains low and on par with the national average, signaling a stable economic environment in their service territory.

Single-family housing permits in Oregon and the Portland metro area have increased significantly, indicating favorable conditions for customer growth.

The company has made substantial progress in their gas utility Oregon general rate case, including a revenue requirement increase of $95 million.

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN) continues to work on decarbonization initiatives, including renewable natural gas and hydrogen pilots, showcasing their commitment to sustainability.

Negative Points

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN) reported a net loss of $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $1.2 million for the same period in 2023.

The company is experiencing regulatory lag on investments and inflationary pressures, which have negatively impacted earnings.

Other income declined by $4.2 million, mainly driven by higher pension costs.

Interest expense increased by $0.4 million due to incremental long-term debt financing.

The company is contending with inflationary pressures on operating expenses, which has led to the filing of rate cases for their gas and water utilities.

Q & A Highlights

Q: The recycled water aspect of the recent announcement, can you just talk about where you see that market?

A: (Justin Palfreyman, President) The recycled water technology involves wastewater treatment plants that reuse treated effluent, typically for irrigation. This reduces the overall water required to serve a community, which is crucial in water-scarce areas like California, Arizona, and parts of Idaho and Central Oregon. We see it as a promising technology that will support growth and create new opportunities.

Q: Do you have any other industries like geothermal that could utilize your recycled water?

A: (Justin Palfreyman, President) There are some commercial and industrial customers that Puttman Infrastructure serves similarly. While we don't have specific geothermal applications currently, it's something we could explore in the future.

Q: What are your thoughts on the current environment for water M&A, and do you see any opportunities to accelerate growth there?

A: (Justin Palfreyman, President) The M&A market has slowed somewhat due to the cost of capital and market conditions. However, we still have a robust pipeline of acquisition opportunities, mainly tuck-ins around our existing service territories. We're also open to more substantial opportunities on an opportunistic basis.

Q: Is there an opportunity to expedite your water segment reporting to benefit from higher valuations for water utilities?

A: (Brody Wilson, CFO) We're always considering our disclosures and what's valuable for our investors. As the water business grows, we will evaluate our reporting practices to ensure they align with investor needs and regulatory requirements.

Q: Given this is a lag year, have you thought about providing early 2025 guidance once you get a final order in Oregon?

A: (David Anderson, CEO) We will consider that. Our first priority is to get through the rate case, but we understand the importance of providing guidance and will evaluate the timing accordingly.

Q: On the Puttman Water acquisition, what does CapEx look like, and are you focusing on geographic expansion or wastewater services?

A: (Justin Palfreyman, President) The acquisition includes existing assets serving an existing customer base with long-term growth potential. There are opportunities for capital investment to support growth in rapidly growing areas like Boise, Idaho, and San Diego. We see future opportunities both within existing service territories and beyond.

Q: Regarding hydrogen, are you focusing solely on Turquoise Hydrogen, or are you exploring other forms like blue or green hydrogen?

A: (David Anderson, CEO) We are open to all forms of hydrogen. The unique aspect of Turquoise Hydrogen is that it can be integrated directly into the distribution system without needing a large hydrogen hub. This is just one example of how R&D and technology are helping the gas business decarbonize.

Q: How does warmer weather affect your earnings, and what are your assumptions for the rest of the year?

A: (Justin Palfreyman, President) Warmer-than-normal weather impacted the first quarter, but we assume normal weather for the rest of the year. Most of our load is weather normalized, so while weather can have some impact, it is generally minor.

