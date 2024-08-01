Q2 2024 Warrior Met Coal Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript
E D I T E D V E R S I O N
HCC.N - Warrior Met Coal Inc
Q2 2024 Warrior Met Coal Inc Earnings Call
Aug 01, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* D'Andre Wright
* Walter Scheller
* Dale Boyles
* Lucas Pipes
* Nathan Martin
* Katja Jancic
=====================
Presentation
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Operator [1]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Good afternoon. My name is Drew, and I will be your conference call operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Warrior Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded and will be available for replay on the company's website. I would like to turn the conference over to D'Andre Wright, Vice President of External Affairs and Communications. Please go ahead.
--------------------------------------------------------------------