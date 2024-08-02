Aug 02, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Lisa Olarte - Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. - Director, Investor Relations & Financial Planning



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter 2024 earnings call. My name is Lisa Olarte, Badger's Director of Investor Relations and Financial Planning. Joining me on the call this morning are Badger's President and CEO, Rob Blackadar and our CFO, Rob Dawson. Badger's 2024 second quarter earnings release, MD&A and financial statements were released after market closed yesterday and are available in the investor section on Badger's website and on CEDAR.



We are required to note that some of the statements made today may contain forward-looking