Release Date: August 01, 2024

Positive Points

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE, Financial) achieved its net debt target of $4 billion, allowing for 100% of excess free funds flow to be returned to shareholders.

The company completed the largest turnaround in the history of the Lloydminster Upgrader with no safety incidents.

Strong operating performance with production of over 800,000 BOE per day, in line with the prior quarter.

Oil sands produced around 610,000 barrels a day, generating an operating margin of approximately $2.7 billion, an increase of over $500 million from the prior quarter.

The West White Rose project is 80% complete and remains on track for first oil in 2026.

Negative Points

The turnaround at the Lloydminster Upgrader extended into the first week of July, impacting Canadian refining results.

The SeaRose FPSO is currently in dry dock for regulatory maintenance, delaying production resumption to the fourth quarter.

US refining segment faced challenges with narrower light-heavy differential and some planned and unplanned outages, impacting operating margin.

The Christina Lake turnaround is anticipated to reduce third-quarter production by about 45,000 barrels a day.

Operational hiccups at US refineries, namely Lima and Toledo, led to process upsets and maintenance work.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Congratulations on achieving the net debt target here in July. Can you talk about the West White Rose project and its importance for free cash flow progression?

A: Hitting the $4 billion net debt target has been a significant focus. For West White Rose, we are about 80% complete. The gravity-based structure and topsides are nearing mechanical completion, and marine-based work is progressing. We expect to tow out the topsides in Q2 2025, commence drilling by the end of 2025, and start production ramp-up in 2026 and 2027.

Q: Can you elaborate on the Canadian refining performance in the quarter and its future outlook?

A: The Canadian refining segment was impacted by the planned turnaround at the Lloydminster Upgrader, which extended into early July. This was a one-time event, and we expect normal operations going forward. The turnaround, which occurs every four years, included $211 million to $220 million in expensed costs.

Q: How do you see the performance of Trans Mountain and the impact on WCS spreads?

A: Trans Mountain is operating well and providing access to global markets, which has tightened the heavy differential in Alberta by about USD6 from Q1 to Q2. We expect Trans Mountain to continue having a positive impact on Alberta differentials, although recent refinery outages in the US Gulf Coast have widened differentials slightly.

Q: Can you comment on the current operations of your US refineries and ongoing projects?

A: Both Lima and Toledo refineries experienced process upsets but are undergoing maintenance and will restart soon. We are seeing improvements in reliability and profitability, with the Lima turnaround in the fall expected to further enhance reliability.

Q: What are the drivers behind the positive OpEx guidance revisions for oil sands and Asia Pacific?

A: The improvements are driven by better production across the portfolio and lower energy costs. Continuous improvement in managing costs and energy use, along with increased production, has contributed to the positive revisions.

Q: Can you elaborate on the upcoming Lima turnaround and the rationale for deferring some downstream turnaround work to 2025?

A: We are optimizing the Lima turnaround by leveraging the integration with Toledo to minimize downtime. The deferred turnaround was enabled by maintenance and inspection activities that allowed us to push it to 2025.

Q: How will you approach the buyback program now that you have hit the net debt target?

A: We aim to stay close to the $4 billion net debt level and allocate 100% of excess free cash flow to shareholder returns, primarily through share repurchases, given the current share price and intrinsic value.

Q: What are your expectations for the Mid-Con refining market in the second half of the year?

A: The Mid-Con market has seen volatility due to supply-driven factors. We expect continued volatility with potential tightening during the fall turnaround season and the switch from gasoline to diesel season.

Q: What is your preference between buybacks and variable dividends for returning surplus cash to shareholders?

A: Given the current share price, we see buybacks as an attractive value proposition. Most, if not all, of our excess returns will likely be in the form of share repurchases.

Q: Can you discuss the potential impact of Bill C-59 on your ESG reporting and activities?

A: The bill has created uncertainty and stifled discussion on energy issues. We are working with the Competition Bureau to clarify the legislation. Despite the distraction, we continue our environmental, governance, and social activities and aim to resume full ESG reporting once there is clarity.

