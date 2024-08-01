Q2 2024 Aperam SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Aperam Q2 2024 Results Conference Call. My name is Caroline, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. Please note this call is being recorded and for the duration of the call, your lines will be on listen only mode. However, you will have an opportunity to ask questions at the end of the call. This can be done by pressing star one on your telephone keypad to register your questions. If you require assistance at any point, please press star zero. Any connected to an operator. I will now hand over the call to your hosting Timoteo Di Maulo, the CEO, to begin today's conference.



Timoteo Di Maulo - Aperam SA - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you from Hello, everybody, and good afternoon and welcome to this to this call. So I and I'm here with Sudhakar Sivaji, our CFO, and we will open directly to your question as I suppose that everybody has had the possibility to go to our podcast.



Thank you.



Questions and Answers:

Hello, we will take the first question from line Ioannis from