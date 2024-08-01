Q2 2024 Gildan Activewear Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Jessy Hayem - Gildan Activewear Inc - Vice President, Head of Investor Relations



Thank you, Jeannie. Good morning, everyone. Earlier we issued a press release announcing our results for the second quarter of 2024, along with our interim shareholder report containing management's discussion and analysis as well as consolidated financial statements. These documents are expected to be filed with the Canadian Securities and Regulatory Authorities and the US Securities Commission today, and they'll also be available on our corporate website.



Joining me on the call today are Glenn Chamandy, President and CEO of Gildan; Rhod Harries, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer; and Chuck Ward,