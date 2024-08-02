Q2 2024 AdvanSix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Adam Kressel - AdvanSix Inc - Director - Investor Relations



Thank you, Chad. Good morning and welcome to AdvanSix second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With me here today are President and CEO, Erin Kane; and Senior Vice President and CFO, Michael Preston.



This call and webcast including any non-GAAP reconciliations are available on our website at investors.advansix.com. Note that elements of this presentation contain forward-looking statements that are based on our best view of the world and of our business as we see it today.



Those elements can change and the actual results could differ materially from those projected and we ask that you consider them in that way. We refer you to the forward-looking statements included in our press release and earnings presentation. In