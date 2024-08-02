Q2 2024 Essent Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Amy and I'll be your conference operator for today. I would like to welcome everyone to the Essent Group second-quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Phil Stefano, Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.



Phil Stefano - Essent Group Ltd - Investor Relations



Thank you, Amy. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our call. Joining me today are Mark Casale, Chairman and CEO; and David Weinstock, Chief Financial Officer. Also on hand for the Q&A portion of the call is Chris Curran, President of Essent Guaranty.



Our press release, which contains Essent's financial results for the second quarter of 2024 was issued earlier today and is available on our website at essentgroup.com. Our press release includes non-GAAP financial measures that may be discussed during today's call. A complete description of these measures and the reconciliation to GAAP may be found in Exhibit O of our press release.



Prior to getting started, I would