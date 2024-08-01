Q2 2024 Itron Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

I will now hand the conference over to your speaker host, Paul Vincent, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Paul Vincent - Itron Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to Itron's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call, Tom Deitrich, Itron's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Joan Hooper, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will review Itron's second quarter results and provide a general business update and outlook. Earlier today, the company issued a press release announcing its results. This release also includes details related to the conference call and webcast replay information.



Accompanying today's call is a presentation that is available through the webcast and on our corporate website under the Investor Relations tab. Following prepared remarks, the call will open for questions using