Aperam SA (APEMY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Revenue Growth Amidst Margin Pressures

Despite a rise in revenue, Aperam SA (APEMY) faces challenges with declining net income and operating margins.

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: €1.25 billion, a 5% increase year-over-year.
  • Net Income: €100 million, down from €120 million in Q2 2023.
  • EBITDA: €200 million, a 10% decrease compared to the previous quarter.
  • Operating Margin: 16%, compared to 18% in Q2 2023.
  • Free Cash Flow: €150 million, up from €130 million in Q2 2023.
  • CapEx: €50 million, consistent with the previous quarter.
  • Stainless & Electrical Steel Revenue: €800 million, a 3% increase year-over-year.
  • Services & Solutions Revenue: €300 million, a 2% decrease year-over-year.
  • Alloys & Specialties Revenue: €150 million, a 7% increase year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Aperam SA (APEMY, Financial) has seen some recovery in prices and volumes in Europe at the end of Q2, which is expected to continue into Q3.
  • The company has invested in cost competitiveness and product mix, which is progressively coming on stream and supporting their operations.
  • Aperam SA (APEMY) has finalized the ramp-up of their European plants, restoring cost competitiveness and improving operational efficiency.
  • The company has a strong recycling business, which is the largest stainless steel scrap recycler in the world, contributing positively to their inventory valuation.
  • Aperam SA (APEMY) has a clear financial policy and is committed to generating free cash flow to cover dividends without raising debt.

Negative Points

  • European pricing remains below normal levels, and there is a lag effect in pricing adjustments, which could be a headwind in the Q3 to Q4 bridge.
  • The company faces challenges with inventory revaluation due to fluctuating raw material prices, particularly nickel.
  • The European market is experiencing a seasonal low quarter, which could result in relatively neutral performance for Aperam SA (APEMY).
  • There are concerns about the impact of competitors returning to the market, which could affect pricing and market share.
  • The ramp-up of the Brazilian hot-rolling mill has been slow, impacting competitiveness and volumes in Brazil.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights from Aperam SA (APEMY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: Given the lag effects, would you expect European pricing to be a headwind on the Q3 to Q4 bridge? What are you seeing in your order books?
A: (Timoteo Di Maulo, CEO) Prices and volumes in Europe are currently below normal. We saw some recovery at the end of Q2, which will translate into Q3. However, Q3 is seasonally low for Europe, so the impact will be relatively neutral.

Q: How does the inventory revaluation reconcile with the Q3 guidance for a still positive impact, given the drop in nickel prices?
A: (Sudhakar Sivaji, CFO) We are hedged on nickel, and other raw materials like chromium, molybdenum, and cobalt also play a role. The impact on inventory valuation is minimal unless there are significant price changes.

Q: Can you elaborate on the mix benefit in Europe and whether it is structural or related to industrial demand?
A: (Timoteo Di Maulo, CEO) Investments in cost competitiveness and product mix are progressively coming on stream, supporting a structural improvement. We expect the product mix to continue to grow and support our EUR300 million improvement target.

Q: How do you see supply and demand in the European market, especially with competitors coming back online?
A: (Timoteo Di Maulo, CEO) The market has been adjusting to lower volumes and inventories. The return of competitors will take time and is not expected to significantly impact the market.

Q: Is the net debt guidance still expected to be only slightly higher on a year-on-year basis by Q4?
A: (Sudhakar Sivaji, CFO) Yes, we have guided for a EUR120 million reduction from Q2 to the end of the year, bringing net debt to around EUR500 million.

Q: Do you still see European stainless margins improving on a spot basis, given recent pricing movements?
A: (Timoteo Di Maulo, CEO) We see more stability or a slight increase in margins. The ramp-up of our plants and cost competitiveness improvements are key factors.

Q: Could restocking in Europe take place in September after the summer?
A: (Timoteo Di Maulo, CEO) It depends on demand. If there is no change in final demand, inventories will remain low. If demand increases, restocking could become tight.

Q: How do you view the risk of prices potentially falling back with competitors trying to take market share?
A: (Timoteo Di Maulo, CEO) We don't see competitors coming back with extreme prices. The market has already adjusted, and we don't expect significant price drops.

Q: What is the status of the Leadership Journey and the EUR300 million EBITDA improvement target?
A: (Sudhakar Sivaji, CFO) We are on track with our EUR75 million target for 2024 and another EUR75 million for 2025. The EUR50 million cost reduction program is also progressing as planned.

Q: How do you plan to use excess cash generated above the dividend?
A: (Sudhakar Sivaji, CFO) We will look at internal and external opportunities. If no opportunities arise, we will consider share buybacks. Our financial policy remains unchanged.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.