Half Year 2024 Interroll Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Heinz Hossli - Interroll Holding AG - Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board



Thank you for the introduction. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. With me is Julia Weinhart, our Head of Communications and Investor Relations. We welcome you to our half year results presentation 2024, and we are glad that we have so many participants this morning. The agenda of today, I will first show a quick group overview then the financials of the first half year '24, followed by a Q&A live.



For organizational purposes, we decided not to offer the chat to ask written questions. Interroll is playing in a niche in the material handling equipment manufacturing market in the segment of internal logistic solutions, even though the entire material handling equipment manufacturing market was about CHF200 billion and is expected to grow at an average cover of 6% until 2030.



Our relevant market is estimated CHF6 billion to CHF8 billion worldwide. Our market share is between 8% to 11%, pretty much stable. Here is not much of which has changed in the first six months of '24, there only changes