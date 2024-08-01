Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Improved Profitability

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH) reports a 19% increase in total revenue and a significant rise in net income for Q2 2024.

39 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $668 million, increased 19% year-over-year.
  • Membership Dues and Enrollment Fees: Increased 20% year-over-year.
  • Incentive Revenue: Increased 18% year-over-year.
  • Access Memberships: Increased 5% to nearly 833,000 memberships.
  • Total Memberships: Approximately 879,000, including digital on-hold memberships.
  • Average Monthly Dues: $198, up 13% year-over-year.
  • Revenue per Access Membership: $784, up from $701 in the prior year period.
  • Net Income: $53 million, up from $17 million in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $52 million, increased by $14 million year-over-year.
  • Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.26, up from $0.08 in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $173.5 million, increased 28% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 26.0%, up 180 basis points year-over-year.
  • Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: $170 million, increased 20% year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $175 million, up from $21 million in the prior year period.
  • Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Leverage: Reduced to 3.0 times from 4.3 times in the prior year period.
  • Revenue Guidance for 2024: Raised to $2.56 billion to $2.59 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Guidance for 2024: Raised to $642 million to $652 million.
Release Date: August 01, 2024

Positive Points

  • Total revenue increased by 19% to $668 million compared to the prior year quarter.
  • Net income for the quarter was $53 million, up from $17 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $173.5 million, an increase of 28% versus the second quarter of 2023.
  • Net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage reduced to 3.0 times from 4.3 times in the prior year period.
  • Free cash flow was $175 million in the second quarter, significantly up from $21 million in the prior year period.

Negative Points

  • Some clubs are still underperforming and have significant room for improvement.
  • The company is cautious about guiding to higher EBITDA margins, aiming to maintain a 23.5% to 24.5% range.
  • Initial investments in new initiatives and technology, including AI, may impact short-term profitability.
  • The sale-leaseback environment is currently challenging, with expectations for better rates in the future.
  • Despite strong performance, the company remains cautious about macroeconomic headwinds affecting consumer behavior.

Q & A Highlights

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH, Financial) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights

Q: Can you talk about what drove the strength in the in-center business and what the plans are for that?
A: The progress is due to executing our stated strategy. Some clubs are ahead, some are mediocre, and some have significant opportunities. We still have room to improve in spa, cafe, personal training, and other parts of our business.

Q: You raised the EBITDA guide by more than you beat the street. What's driving that?
A: It's the momentum we're seeing. The strong performance in Q2 is carrying into Q3 and Q4.

Q: Why can't you do better than a 26% EBITDA margin in the second half?
A: Q2 had strong growth in PT, stretch, and Bistro. We have typical seasonality in Q3 and Q4. We're targeting a 23.5% to 24.5% margin. We need to invest in new programs and initiatives for future growth.

Q: Now that you've improved the balance sheet, what are your efforts to reaccelerate growth and get to 10-12 openings a year?
A: We deliberately decelerated new club expansion to become cash flow positive. We have a significant pipeline and can deliver 30-plus locations over '24, '25, and '26. Our pipeline is more robust than ever.

Q: How do you plan to invest in new programs and initiatives?
A: We will invest in AI to improve customer experience and create efficiencies. We will also invest in developing new initiatives to accelerate future growth.

Q: How are the new units performing?
A: New club openings are performing very well, at or above expectations. They are ramping faster than in the past decade due to the repositioning of the company and brand.

Q: Can you characterize the increase in membership dues?
A: It's roughly half and half between new club openings and members coming on at a higher rack rate.

Q: Are you seeing any signs of incremental weakness in consumer behavior?
A: Quite the opposite. We're seeing significant growth in our in-center business offerings. There are more opportunities in improving execution than headwinds from macroeconomic factors.

Q: Can you provide more color on initiation fees?
A: Initiation fees are more strategic than numerical. They help manage the flow of customers and ensure the right experience at clubs with high demand.

Q: How do you see member engagement and utilization evolving?
A: We are constantly working on improving member experiences. Engagement should increase, leading to more demand, better retention, and lower churn.

