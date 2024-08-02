Interroll Holding AG (IRRHF) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Financial Metrics and Strategic Insights

Despite challenges in order intake and regional sales, Interroll Holding AG (IRRHF) shows resilience with improved EBIT and EBITDA margins.

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Summary
  • Order Intake: Decreased by 5.1% compared to the first half of 2023, totaling CHF286.5 million.
  • Sales: Decreased by 3.5% to CHF247.4 million; flat in local currency with a 0.1% increase.
  • EBIT: Increased by 4% to CHF29.9 million.
  • EBITDA: Increased by 2.8% to CHF41 million; EBITDA margin increased from 15.6% to 16.6%.
  • EBIT Margin: Increased from 11.2% to 12.1%.
  • Net Income: Increased by 8.5% to CHF23.9 million; net income margin is 9.7% versus 8.6% in the previous year.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Decreased significantly to CHF16.2 million from CHF75.2 million a year ago.
  • Free Cash Flow: Amounted to CHF11.1 million.
  • Gross Investments: CHF8.5 million, down from CHF17.1 million in the previous year.
  • Regional Sales Performance: EMEA shows growth; Americas slight decrease; Asia Pacific strong decrease.
  • Book-to-Bill Ratio: 1.16 compared to 1.18 a year ago.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Interroll Holding AG (IRRHF, Financial) saw a rebound in product sales in the first half of 2024, partially mitigating the absence of bigger projects.
  • The EBIT increased by 4% to CHF29.9 million, driven by favorable raw material prices and high cost discipline.
  • The EBITDA margin improved from 15.6% to 16.6%, indicating better operational efficiency.
  • The company maintained a strong equity ratio of 73.9%, showcasing financial stability.
  • Interroll Holding AG (IRRHF) is well-positioned to meet future demand with innovative product platforms and production capacities.

Negative Points

  • Order intake decreased by 5.1% compared to the first half of 2023, with foreign exchange effects having a strong negative impact.
  • Sales decreased by 3.5%, with significant declines in the Americas and Asia Pacific regions.
  • Operating cash flow dropped significantly to CHF16.2 million from CHF75.2 million a year ago due to an increase in net working capital.
  • The Conveyors & Sorters product group saw a 25.5% decline in order intake, reflecting challenges in this segment.
  • The company anticipates a slower recovery in the APAC region and expects overall more of the same for the next six months rather than a strong rebound.

Q & A Highlights

Q: My first question is regarding the work-in-progress inventory, which went up significantly against the intuition of the order backlog from big projects. So did you speculate here that it will pick up or is this reflecting your hope for an acceleration?
A: At Interroll, we only produce for order, so we do not produce on stock. You can assume that this is a positive inventory, which soon will then also be invoiced. — Heinz Hossli, CFO

Q: I see it's against my intuition that you experienced lower sales in rollers, while the sales in drives went up. Is that price related or is there another explanation you could share with me?
A: During the supply chain crisis, we lost a lot on Drives, especially on RollerDrive. We could gain back quite a number of customers who are now buying 90%-plus from us and keeping the second source at a very low level. — Heinz Hossli, CFO

Q: In pallet handling, I noticed that you have project business that grows. Is that driven by the smart pallet mover or is it just overall?
A: It's driven by the fact that the comparable period last year was very weak. The current order intake looks very good compared to the previous year, but in fact, it's just an okay order intake. — Heinz Hossli, CFO

Q: Can you say something on the regional and client diversification in pallet handling?
A: The region driving this is EMEA and Americas. It's diversified with various smaller projects, not a big project. — Heinz Hossli, CFO

Q: If you could comment on the discussions with customers and how these are developing at this point specifically, how is the pipeline?
A: We see that the conveyor sort of product group will come back as soon as the overinvestment into e-commerce is absorbed in the market. Big integrators look positive into the future, but we don't see the projects yet. — Heinz Hossli, CFO

Q: Is there anything worth mentioning when it comes to your pricing policy as opposed to competition?
A: Quite a few competitors have increased prices. We have kept most of the prices stable for '24 compared to '23, and we decreased prices for RollerDrive and rollers slightly. — Heinz Hossli, CFO

Q: On the gross profit margin, what is the directional trend?
A: If our outlook comes through, you can expect that the gross margin stays on the same level. When we go back into growth mode, projects with lower margins will have a negative impact, but for the second half year, I don't see this happening. — Heinz Hossli, CFO

Q: Is there any scope for cost cutting or would you say that what you can do, you have done already?
A: We already squeezed the lemon quite a bit last year. We deliberately do not reduce headcount, only temp people. We keep the people and the knowledge onboard. Much more cannot be expected from cost cutting. — Heinz Hossli, CFO

Q: Can you go through the key verticals like airports, warehouse, distribution, food and beverage?
A: The highlight of the first six months is the airport business in EMEA. European airports are investing in new scanning technology. The rest is basically unchanged, with everything related to e-commerce not yet on the same level. — Heinz Hossli, CFO

Q: How should we think about the development of the service business?
A: We will increase a little bit year by year, but this is not what makes the big chunk now. Even if we can increase to 13%-14%, it won't change the overall picture too much. — Heinz Hossli, CFO

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.