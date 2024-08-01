Q2 2024 GFL Environmental Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Patrick Dovigi - GFL Environmental Inc - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer, Founder



Thank you and good morning. I would like to welcome everyone to today's call and thank you for joining us. This morning, we will be reviewing our results for the second quarter and updating our guidance for the year. I'm joined this morning by Luke Pelosi, our CFO, who will take us through our forward-looking disclaimer before we get into the details.



Luke Pelosi - GFL Environmental Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President



Thank you, Patrick. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining. We have filed our earnings press release, which includes important