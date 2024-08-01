Aug 01, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah - Sapiens International Corporation NV - Chief Marketing Officer, Head of Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. I would like to welcome all of you to Sapiens conference call to review our second quarter 2021 results. With me on the call today are Mr. Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO; Mr. Roni Giladi, our CFO; and Mr. Alex Zuckerman, Chief Strategy Officer.