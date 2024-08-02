Half Year 2024 Engie SA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 02, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Delphine Deshayes

Engie SA - Group Director, IR

* Catherine Macgregor

Engie SA - Chief Executive Officer, Director

* Pierre-FranÃ§ois Riolacci

Engie SA - EVP in charge of Finance, ESG, and Procurement



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Ajay Patel

Goldman Sachs - Analyst

* Unidentied Participant

* Arthur Sitbon

Morgan Stanley - Analyst

* Peter Bisztyga

Bank of America - Analyst

* Louis Boujard

ODDO BHF - Analyst

* Harry Wyburd

Exane SA - Analyst

* Juan Rodriguez

Kepler Capital - Analyst

* Arnaud Palliez

CIC Market Solutions SA - Analyst



=====================

Delphine Deshayes - Engie SA - Group Director, IR



Good morning, everyone. It's my pleasure to welcome you to ENGIE's H1 conference call. Shortly, Catherine and Pierre