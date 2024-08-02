Q2 2024 Definity Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
I will now like to turn the conference over to Dennis Westfall, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Dennis Westfall - Definity Financial Corp - Head of Investor Relations
Thank you for joining us on the call today.
Joining me on the call today are Rowan Saunders, President and CEO; Philip Mather, EVP and CFO; Paul MacDonald, EVP of Personal Insurance & Digital Channels;
