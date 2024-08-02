Release Date: August 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC, Financial) delivered record funds from operations (FFO) for the second quarter, benefiting from growth and development activities.

Successfully deployed significant capital into growth opportunities, enhancing market-leading reach and scale.

Commissioned approximately 1.4 gigawatts of new capacity in the quarter, contributing to a robust development pipeline.

Acquisition of Neoen adds a large operating and development pipeline in new core renewables markets, enhancing the company's position.

Strong balance sheet with $4.4 billion of available liquidity, enabling continued investment in attractive opportunities.

Negative Points

Challenges in the Colombian market due to the end of a strong El Nino season, impacting hydrology and Q2 results.

Potential regulatory hurdles in Australia related to the Neoen acquisition, requiring measures to achieve approval.

Decline in average price per megawatt hour for wind and solar portfolio, influenced by regulatory impacts in Spain and lower prices for new assets.

Uncertainty in the PJM capacity market, with potential for future price volatility despite current high prices.

Need to balance large-scale acquisitions with ongoing asset sales to maintain a strong funding plan and liquidity.

Q & A Highlights

Q: The advanced development pipeline increased to 65 gigawatts from 24 gigawatts at the end of Q1. Can you give us some context on where this extra incremental growth in the pipeline is coming from with respect to technology and region? And any sense of the timeline for these projects coming to commercial operation?

A: Wyatt Hartley, CFO: The increase is due to acquisitions and a finer review of our pipeline, aligning better with market definitions of advanced stage. We now include projects with secured permitting, land, site control, and interconnection. We aim to deliver 7 gigawatts this year and ramp up to 10 gigawatts annually in the next few years.

Q: Do you have any updated thoughts on how flexible gas-fired power could fit into the company's midterm plans to complement the renewable platform and meet accelerating data center power needs?

A: Connor Teskey, CEO: While we acknowledge the growing electricity demand driven by electrification and AI, gas will not be a core part of our strategy. We will continue to focus on wind, solar, battery, and hydro generation. Occasionally, we might acquire portfolios that include efficient natural gas assets, but our primary focus remains on renewables.

Q: Can you elaborate on new markets and where you're seeing opportunities, especially with the Neoen acquisition? Are there any other obvious markets to expand into?

A: Connor Teskey, CEO: We are not actively focused on entering new markets at scale. The Neoen acquisition elegantly filled in gaps in our global presence. We expect most of our growth to come from existing regions where we already have a presence, although we remain opportunistic and disciplined about new market entries.

Q: Can you talk more about what you're seeing on the asset sale side? You reiterated your target and sold some development assets this quarter. What dynamics are you seeing in selling assets?

A: Connor Teskey, CEO: We see attractive opportunities to monetize assets at high values due to stabilized and declining interest rates, increased bank lending, and the return of strategic bids. We have several advanced sales processes expected to come to fruition soon, reinforcing our asset monetization targets for 2024.

Q: Can you provide more color on discussions with technology companies or other companies interested in signing a framework similar to the Microsoft deal?

A: Connor Teskey, CEO: Yes, we are seeing increased interest from large corporate buyers of power, driven by the need for low-cost electricity. The Microsoft deal has led to more inbounds from other corporates looking for similar arrangements to de-risk their power needs.

Q: What is the outlook for the Neoen acquisition, especially regarding the competition review in Australia?

A: Connor Teskey, CEO: We are aware of the potential need for measures to achieve approval due to Brookfield's existing interests in Australia. This was known at the time of the transaction, and we are well-prepared to address it. The Windlab acquisition in Australia, which operates in different provinces than Neoen, is also progressing through its approval process.

Q: Can you give us an update on your exposure to the PJM auction and the upside to BEP from the recent auction?

A: Connor Teskey, CEO: PJM has been a focus due to high data center and tech company energy demand growth. The recent capacity auction results were better than expected, providing a strong tailwind. Wyatt Hartley, CFO: The impact on our business from the year-on-year capacity pricing is roughly $50 million to $60 million, with about $20 million to $25 million of additional revenue for Brookfield Renewable.

Q: Any thoughts on potentially expanding deeper into distributed generation, such as residential solar?

A: Connor Teskey, CEO: We have been cautious about residential DG and offshore wind due to risk-adjusted return concerns. However, with market settling, we are closer to attractive entry points. We are large players in commercial and industrial DG, and we might consider residential DG and offshore wind if we find attractive value propositions.

Q: Would there be an appetite or capacity to do a larger M&A deal before Neoen's completion?

A: Connor Teskey, CEO: Yes, we have the appetite and capacity for larger transactions. Our funding plan is in great shape, and we are well-positioned to execute on large-scale acquisitions. We are confident in our asset sales processes and overall funding plan for the next several years.

Q: How are declining interest rates and tight credit spreads affecting M&A activity, particularly for medium to larger-sized deals?

A: Connor Teskey, CEO: The market has turned positively with stabilized and now declining interest rates, increased bank lending, and the return of strategic bids. These factors have accelerated demand for high-quality de-risked assets and platforms, making it a favorable environment for M&A activity.

