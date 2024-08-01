Q2 2024 Aaon Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 09:15PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Aon Inc. second quarter of 2024 earnings conference call. At this time, all lines are in listen only mode following the presentation, we will conduct a question and answer session. If at any time during this call you require immediate assistance, please press star zero for the operator. This call is being recorded on Thursday, August first, 2024.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Joe Mondillo, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Joseph Mondillo - Aaon Inc - Director - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. The press release announcing our second quarter financial results was issued after market close today and can be found on our corporate website AON. dot com. The call today is accompanied with a presentation that you can also find on our website as well as on the listen only webcast.



Joining me on today's call is Gary Fields, CEO, Matt too, bulky, President and COO, and Rebecca Thompson, CFO and Treasurer.



Please turn