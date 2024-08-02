Q2 2024 Bpost SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Chris Peeters - bpostgroup - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you. And good morning, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to all of you and thank you for joining us. I am pleased to present our second quarter results as CEO of bpostgroup. With me, I have Philippe Dartienne, our CFO as well as Antoine Lebecq from Investor Relations. We posted the materials on our website this morning. We will walk you through the presentation and will then take your questions. As always, two questions each would ensure everyone gets the chance to be addressed in the upcoming hour.



Before we start, as anticipated when we last spoke in early July, Iâm pleased to confirm that we successfully closed the acquisition of Staci yesterday. Thanks to the excellent work and collaboration of our teams on both sides, we have