Half Year 2024 Metsa Board Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Mika Joukio - Metsa Board Oyj - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Corporate Management Team



Good afternoon everyone and welcome to the presentation of Metsa Board's results for January-June 2024. My name is Mika Joukio, and Iâm the CEO at Metsa Board. Here with me are CFO Henri Sederholm and the Head of IR, Kati Sundstrom. So, letâs go through the presentation first and then take the questions.



Let's start with the Q2 summary. To the positive trend in paperboard demand that we already saw in the first quarter, continued in the second. Our paperboard delivery volumes increased slightly from Q1 and average sales prices in both folding boxboard as well as white kraftliners remained stable.



Market prices for pulp increased, both in Europe and in China, compared to the previous quarter. Especially in Europe demand has been strong throughout the year. As always, the second quarter included more plant maintenance than the first, which is practically a maintenance-free quarter. The improved business momentum was disrupted by unfortunate events.



During March-April, the political