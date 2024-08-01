Release Date: August 01, 2024

Positive Points

Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC, Financial) reported a 56% year-over-year growth in health plan membership, reaching 175,100 members.

Total revenue for the second quarter was $681 million, representing a 47% year-over-year increase.

Adjusted gross profit was $77 million, achieving the high end of the company's guidance range.

The company maintained a consolidated Medical Benefit Ratio (MBR) of 88.7%, showing strong cost management.

ALHC's investments in member experience, clinical infrastructure, and data platform have resulted in superior MBR outcomes and scalability.

Negative Points

The company is experiencing heightened levels of supplemental benefit expenses, which are expected to continue into 2025.

Unit costs for inpatient and outpatient services have increased by 8% in 2024, higher than the typical 3-4% increase.

New members typically join at a higher MBR, which can impact overall profitability.

Despite strong growth, the company still faces challenges in managing the mix of new members and their onboarding into clinical programs.

The company has decided not to enter any new states in 2025, potentially limiting its geographic expansion opportunities.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Was there any revenue call out in the quarter from the Mideast?

A: We did pick up a bit of revenue in the second quarter related to the sweeps, but the majority of the revenue outperformance was due to membership outperformance. From a gross profit standpoint, we did not pick up much relative to expectations on the sweeps.

Q: How do you address concerns from policymakers about Medicare Advantage being a good deal for taxpayers?

A: The benefits for beneficiaries and doctors are compelling. Recent policy changes aim to increase quality access at a more affordable price, which aligns with CMS's original intent. Companies that provide high-quality care at the lowest cost will ultimately win.

Q: Can you elaborate on the 30% member engagement metric you mentioned?

A: The 30% engagement refers to the Care Anywhere eligible population, which is about 10% of our new members. We have engaged about 30% of them so far, consistent with our expectations. We aim to increase this to 60% by year-end, which should improve our utilization performance.

Q: How did you manage to pick up 10,000 new members in the quarter?

A: Our market-leading products, strong reputation among seniors and brokers, and consistent star ratings have driven growth. A significant portion of the new membership came from the dually eligible population, which is about 30% of our total book of business.

Q: How sustainable is your SG&A cost structure, and are there any unique items to call out for 2Q?

A: We have passed the scale threshold needed to benefit from our investments in automation and data architecture. Our unified data architecture allows us to make efficient and actionable decisions, streamlining our functional G&A. There are still opportunities for further automation and efficiency improvements.

Q: What are your thoughts on benefit reductions for 2025 and your competitive positioning?

A: We were margin-focused in our 2025 bids. While we expect some competitors to price aggressively, we are well-positioned for growth and margin improvement. We aim for at least 20% growth next year, balancing growth and margin.

Q: How do you plan to navigate California's efforts to align Medicare and Medicaid benefits?

A: We are interested in partnering with Medicaid plans and have managed to maintain growth through programs and products that can still be sold during SCP. Our service levels, benefit design, and clinical model of care are attractive to consumers.

Q: Can you provide an update on Part D MBR and its impact on the second half of the year?

A: Our Part D performance in the second quarter was in line with expectations and will be a tailwind to MBR in the next two quarters. We anticipate Part D will continue to positively impact our overall MBR.

Q: What are your thoughts on market expansion opportunities beyond 2025?

A: We aim to expand when we can fund growth from cash and leverage our investments in automation. We are focusing on achieving EBITDA profitability and preparing for national expansion. Integrated delivery networks with large hospital systems may also present opportunities.

Q: Can you elaborate on the potential for margin expansion in 2025?

A: Both MBR and SG&A present opportunities for margin expansion. We were disciplined in our bid process to drive MBR improvement and expect further economies of scale and SG&A leverage improvement in 2025.

