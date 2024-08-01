AAON Inc (AAON) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Sales and Strong Backlog Drive Growth

AAON Inc (AAON) reports a 10.4% increase in net sales and a record $650 million backlog for Q2 2024.

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: Increased 10.4% to $313.6 million from $284 million in Q2 2023.
  • Basics Segment Sales: Up 58.3%, driven by data center cooling solutions.
  • Gross Profit: Increased 20.3% to $113.1 million from $94 million.
  • Gross Margin: 36.1%, up from 33.1% in Q2 2023.
  • Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (SG&A): Increased 16.9% to $45.9 million from $39.3 million.
  • Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.62, up 12.7% from a year ago.
  • Backlog: Record $650 million, up 23.5% year-over-year and 16.4% sequentially.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $127.9 million, up from $59.9 million year-over-year.
  • Capital Expenditures: $75.4 million, up 24.4% year-over-year.
  • Share Repurchases: $100 million in Q2 2024.
  • Debt: $85.9 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • Leverage Ratio: 0.3 times.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • AAON Inc (AAON, Financial) reported record sales, earnings, and backlog for the second quarter of 2024.
  • The basics segment saw a significant increase in net sales, up 58.3% year-over-year and 103.7% compared to the first quarter.
  • Sales of data center equipment produced at both Oregon and Texas facilities were up 142.4% year-over-year.
  • Gross profit increased by 20.3% to $113.1 million, with gross profit margins improving to 36.1% from 33.1% in the second quarter of 2023.
  • The company has a strong balance sheet with a current ratio of 3.0 and a leverage ratio of 0.3 times, providing financial flexibility for growth opportunities.

Negative Points

  • Near-term visibility is limited, with week-to-week orders being volatile, making production planning more difficult.
  • The reconfiguration of the production layout within the Redmond, Oregon facility continued to disrupt operations into Q2.
  • Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 16.9%, primarily due to investments in technology, professional and legal fees, increased travel, and consulting expenses.
  • The transition to new refrigerant regulations has created disruptions and increased volatility in bookings.
  • The macro environment has become more challenging, with softening construction activity and interest rate concerns impacting the rooftop business segment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is driving the stronger sales in Q4 compared to Q3?
A: It is primarily due to production capacity coming on board for data centers. Orders for rooftop units have been steady but not significantly increasing. The data center bookings have been tremendous, but there will be a struggle to get any material amount built in Q3 due to parts and production facilities. The facilities are coming along nicely and on schedule.

Q: Are you planning to increase data center capacity further beyond Oregon and Texas?
A: The additions in Oregon will provide considerable productive capacity. The new addition in Longview, Texas, which is 245,000 square feet, is currently 100% allocated to data centers due to the pipeline of work and backlog.

Q: Can you get back to the 34% operating margin range in Q3 or is that more of a Q4 target?
A: Q3 still has some headwinds, including productivity challenges and outsourcing costs due to the rearrangement of fabrication equipment. We expect to get back towards the normalized margin profile in Q4 and beyond.

Q: What is the big risk with the transition to the R-454B refrigerant equipment?
A: The risk is that customers may buy R-410A and not move quickly to the new systems. We cannot ship current refrigerant beyond December 31st, and many states have not yet put building codes in place to allow the utilization of R-454B. This could cause a surge in R-410A equipment orders towards the end of the year.

Q: How will the basics growth rate trend in Q3 and Q4, and into 2025?
A: Q3 will see a deceleration in growth, with a significant backlog conversion expected in Q4 as production capacity comes online. The growth rate should accelerate into 2025 as production capacity ramps up.

Q: Can you give an update on the tailored and sticky retention opportunities in the data center market?
A: We have developed custom-engineered solutions for data center customers, particularly in the liquid cooling space. This collaboration is driving continued OEM pipeline visibility and backlog conversion.

Q: How are you thinking about M&A these days?
A: We currently have nothing in the pipeline. The basics acquisition was very strategic, and we have not found anything else that fits us in a strategic manner. We keep our ear to the ground and listen to multiple investment bankers, but we have no reason to purchase anyone at the moment.

Q: How are you managing the volatility in the rooftop business in the back half of 2024?
A: We are running at a rate that allows us to maintain margins. If bookings don't strengthen soon, we will have to make adjustments. We are not at a point of making that decision yet, but we are prepared to manage through the volatility.

Q: How are you approaching pricing for the R-454B refrigerant equipment?
A: We currently have great margins with minimal pressure. If competitors increase prices by 8-10%, our premium largely goes away, making our equipment more attractive. We have empirical data to support our pricing analytics and are confident in our competitive position.

Q: Can you discuss your competitive position in the liquid cooling market for data centers?
A: Our ability to custom tailor solutions to applications and the evolving market around AI is positioning us strongly. We have a strong relationship with existing and new customers, and our engineering know-how is driving value. The market is evolving in a way that benefits our basics products, and we expect continued growth in this segment.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.