Q1 2025 KDDI Corp Earnings Presentation (Q&A) Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 08:15AM GMT

Presentation (Q&A)

Aug 02, 2024 / 08:15AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Nanae Saishoji

KDDI Corp - Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Senior Director of Corporate, Director

* Hiroshi Takezawa

KDDI Corp - Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Marketing in Main Personal Business Unit, Chief Senior Director of Service, President of Subsidiary, Director

* Yasuaki Kuwahara

KDDI Corp - Executive Vice President, Representative Director

* Hiromichi Matsuda

KDDI Corp - Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Creation, Deputy Chief Director of Personal Business, Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Kazuki Tokunaga

Daiwa Securities - Analyst

* Satoru Kikuchi

SMBC Nikko Securities - Analyst

* Daisaku Masuno

Nomura Securities - Analyst

* Mitsunobu Tsuruo

Citigroup Securities - Analyst



=====================

Unidentified