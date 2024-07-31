Q2 2024 Dana Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Craig Barber - Dana Inc - Senior Director, IR and Corporate Communications



Good morning. Thank you for joining us today for Dana's second quarter 2024 earnings call. Today's presentation includes forward-looking statements about our expectation for Dana's future performance. Actual results could differ from what we discuss here today.



For more details about the factors that could affect future results, please refer to our safe harbor statement found in our public filings and our reports with the SEC. Before we proceed, I invite you to