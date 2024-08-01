Aug 01, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Greetings and welcome to Bright Horizons Family Solutions second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and it is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Michael Flanagan, Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you, Mr. Flanagan, you may begin.



Michael Flanagan - Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc - Senior Director - Investor Relations



Thank you, Ranju, and welcome to Bright Horizons' second quarter earnings call. Before we begin, please note that today's call is being webcast and a recording will be available under the Investor Relations section of our website, Brighthorizons.com. As a reminder to participants, any forward-looking statements made on this call, including those regarding future business, financial performance, and outlook are subject to the Safe Harbor statement included in our earnings release.



Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual operating and financial results to differ materially and should be