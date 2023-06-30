Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic Acquisitions

IBP reports an 8% increase in revenue and significant improvements in profitability metrics for Q2 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: Increased 8% to $740 million compared to $687 million for the same period last year.
  • Single Family Same-Branch Sales: Increased 8% year over year.
  • Multifamily Same-Branch Sales: Increased 5% year over year.
  • Adjusted Gross Margin: 34.9%.
  • Adjusted Net Profit Margin: 11.6%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Expanded to 18.5% from 17.9% last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased 11.3% to $136.6 million.
  • Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share: Improved 14.5% to $3.2 per share.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Generated $164 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $138 million in the prior year period.
  • Net Debt to Trailing 12-Month Adjusted EBITDA Leverage Ratio: 0.97 times compared to 1.32 times at June 30, 2023.
  • Capital Expenditures and Finance Leases: Approximately $22 million combined for the three months ended June 30, 2024.
  • Stock Repurchase: Repurchased 215,000 shares at a total cost of $46 million during the second quarter.
  • Dividend: Third quarter dividend of $0.35 per share, a 6% increase over the prior year period.
Release Date: August 01, 2024

Positive Points

  • Consolidated net revenue for the second quarter increased by 8% to $740 million compared to $687 million for the same period last year.
  • Single family same-branch sales increased by 8%, while multifamily same-branch sales increased by 5% during the second quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter increased by 11.3% to a record $136.6 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.5%.
  • The company completed several acquisitions in North Carolina, Oklahoma, Massachusetts, and Illinois, adding over $50 million in annual revenue.
  • IBP repurchased 215,000 shares of its common stock at a total cost of $46 million and announced a third-quarter dividend of $0.35 per share, representing a 6% increase over the prior year period.

Negative Points

  • The light commercial market continues to experience headwinds, lagging behind single-family construction activity.
  • The company is winding down operations of a non-core branch that has never been profitable, which negatively impacted quarterly EBITDA.
  • Variable compensation related to higher gross profit and EBITDA performance increased adjusted selling and administrative expenses to 18.3% of second-quarter sales.
  • Multifamily units under construction remain elevated, creating a significant headwind for the industry and IBP's multifamily sales.
  • The company does not provide comprehensive financial guidance, creating uncertainty about future performance metrics.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you speak to any verticals that maybe slowed a little bit in the quarter or missed your internal projections? Also, how is the price pass-through for fiberglass going, and is there potential for a third increase this year?
A: All lines of business performed in line with expectations, except for the light commercial business, which tends to lag behind single-family development. We expect recovery in light commercial by early next year. The market for materials remains tight, and manufacturers have been able to realize price increases. Speculating on a third increase is difficult, but it seems unlikely given the time of year. (Michael Miller, CFO; Jeffrey Edwards, CEO)

Q: Can you elaborate on the HUD mandate on single-family energy codes and its potential impact?
A: The process is continuing, and while there might be some pushback on timing, the tax credits available to builders should offset the costs of meeting the '21 energy codes. Regardless of political changes, the economic and environmental benefits of these codes are expected to drive their adoption. (Michael Miller, CFO; Jeffrey Edwards, CEO)

Q: How do you expect multifamily sales to perform in the back half of the year?
A: While we don't provide guidance, the backlog in multifamily remains elevated. We expect normalization of units under construction by early next year, which should stabilize the operating environment. Our focus will be on gaining market share and improving cross-sell of other products. (Michael Miller, CFO)

Q: Can you provide more details on the non-core product line you are winding down and any plans for additional dispositions?
A: The non-core product line was a one-off deal that never performed well. We have no plans for additional dispositions, and all other branches are performing as expected. The impact of winding down this product line will be immaterial going forward. (Michael Miller, CFO)

Q: Your gross margins have been strong, consistently above long-term targets. Do you expect this trend to continue?
A: We expect gross margins to remain in the 32% to 34% range in the near to medium term. While we have had some mix headwinds, our team has done an excellent job of improving efficiency and aligning pricing with costs. (Michael Miller, CFO)

Q: How would you characterize the M&A pipeline and the likelihood of meeting or exceeding your $100 million target for this year?
A: The M&A pipeline is one of the best we've ever had. We feel confident about meeting or exceeding our $100 million target, depending on the timing of deals. (Jeffrey Edwards, CEO)

Q: Can you provide more details on the price mix in the quarter and its components?
A: We achieved both price and mix improvements in the quarter, with price being the more significant contributor. The higher growth rate from single-family sales also positively impacted the price mix. (Michael Miller, CFO)

Q: How are your ancillary products performing, and what are the margin implications for the upcoming quarters?
A: Sales growth in ancillary products was consistent with insulation. We expect higher growth in these products later in the cycle. We are making progress in improving their gross margins, although they are still lower than insulation. (Michael Miller, CFO)

Q: Can you discuss your decision to repurchase shares this quarter and future plans for buybacks?
A: We believe we can support an accelerated M&A platform while continuing to repurchase shares consistently. Our strong free cash flow allows us to allocate capital effectively across acquisitions, share repurchases, and dividends. (Michael Miller, CFO)

Q: Are there any appreciable asset sales expected from winding down the non-core branch?
A: No significant asset sales are expected. The impact of winding down this branch will be immaterial going forward. (Michael Miller, CFO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

