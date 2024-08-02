Half Year 2024 Robit Oyj Earnings Press Conference Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Arto Halonen - Robit Oyj - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board



Welcome to Robit's second quarter and half year results analyst and press conference. My name is Arto Hallanen, I'm the CEO of Robit. And I'm here with Mr. Ville Peltton, our CFO. We'll start the event by your presentation. And after the presentation, we'll have a q-and-a session. You have possibility to ask questions either through the chat channel, which is open and live already now. So you can post questions at any time, as well as then you can ask questions through the teleconference by using the raise hand functionality that you should see on your end.



But let's get going. First, a standard disclaimer about the forward-looking statements, and then to the results. So quarter 2 2024, we recorded a healthy growth in orders received, as well as a clear improvement in our profitability. If you look at the market demand, market demand as such remained good in mining sector, and remained satisfactory in the construction sector.



We didn't see a recovery in the construction demand that we had anticipated