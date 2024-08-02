Half Year 2024 AIB Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Colin Hunt - AIB Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to AIB Group's interim results for 2024. As usual, this morning, I'll spend some time on the key highlights for the first half of the year as we make real progress on our strategy to 2026. Before I hand over to our CFO, Donal Galvin, for the financial details of the period just ended before we open to the floor for questions.



On the back of an exceptionally strong performance in 2023, the first half of this year has seen us delivering a very robust out turn. This reflects not only a supportive economic backdrop, but is underpinned by the strong strategic foundations we have put in place in recent years.



Today, our business is characterized by a broad and attractive range of products and services, a market-leading customer base of more than 3.3 million people and robust capital and liquidity metrics. We are continuing to deliver on our purpose and on our promise to all our stakeholders.



For the first half of the year, we're pleased to report a profit after-tax exceeding EUR1.1