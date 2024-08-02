Aug 02, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the ACT Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast. As a reminder, all participants are in listen only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions to join the question queue. You may press star, then one on your telephone keypad. Should you need assistance during the conference call, you may signal an operator by pressing star then zero.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Colin Jackson, Senior Vice President, Financial Operations. Please go ahead, Mr. Jackson.
Colin Jackson - Atco Ltd - Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury, & Sustainability
Thank you. Good morning, everyone. We're pleased you could join us for Alcoa's Second Quarter 2020 for our conference call with me today is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Investment Officer, Katie Patrick.
Before I move into today's remarks, I would like to take a moment to acknowledge the numerous traditional
Q2 2024 Atco Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 02, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...