Aug 02, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the ACT Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast. As a reminder, all participants are in listen only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions to join the question queue. You may press star, then one on your telephone keypad. Should you need assistance during the conference call, you may signal an operator by pressing star then zero.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Colin Jackson, Senior Vice President, Financial Operations. Please go ahead, Mr. Jackson.



Colin Jackson - Atco Ltd - Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury, & Sustainability



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. We're pleased you could join us for Alcoa's Second Quarter 2020 for our conference call with me today is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Investment Officer, Katie Patrick.



Before I move into today's remarks, I would like to take a moment to acknowledge the numerous traditional