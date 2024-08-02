Q2 2024 Celanese Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to Celanese's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions].



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Bill Cunningham, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Bill Cunningham - Celanese Corporation - Vice President IR



Thanks, Diego. Welcome to the Celanese Corporation's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. My name is Bill Cunningham, Vice President of Investor Relations. With me on the call are Lori Ryerkerk, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer; Scott Richardson, Chief Operating Officer; and Chuck Kyrish, Chief Financial Officer. Celanese distributed its second quarter earnings released via Business Wire and posted prepared comments on our Investor Relations website yesterday afternoon.



As a reminder, we'll discuss non-GAAP financial measures today. You can find definitions of these measures as well as reconciliations to the comparable GAAP measures on our website. Today's presentation will also include forward-looking statements. Please review