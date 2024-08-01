Q2 2024 California Water Service Group Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



James Lynch - California Water Service Group - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Treasurer



Thank you, Jay, and welcome, everyone, to our second quarter 2024 results call for California Water Service Group. With me today is Martin Kropelnicki, our Chairman and CEO, and Greg Milliman, Vice President of Rates and Regulatory Affairs. A replay dial-in information for this call can be found on in our quarterly results