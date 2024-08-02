Q2 2024 Mirion Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the Mirion Technologies second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Jerry Estes, Manager of Investor Relations. Thank you, sir. You may begin.



Jerry Estes - Mirion Technologies Inc - Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Mirion second quarter 2024 earnings call. A reminder, that comments made during this call will include forward looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. and factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in our annual reports on Form 10 K, quarterly reports on Form 10 Q and in Myriad's other SEC filings under the caption Risk Factors. Quarterly references within today's discussion are related to the second quarter ended June 30th, 2020. For the comments made during this call will also include certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with generally accepted