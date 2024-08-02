Release Date: August 02, 2024

Positive Points

Atco Ltd (ACLLF, Financial) achieved adjusted earnings of $96 million in Q2 2024, a 10% increase from the same period last year.

Strong performance in the structures and operating utility businesses contributed significantly to the earnings growth.

The company announced the strategic acquisition of NRV in modular solutions, which is expected to enhance manufacturing capacity and market reach.

Continued investment in the base business, particularly in space rentals, has led to an increase in rental rates by 10% in Q2.

The decision to move forward with Phase one of the Atlas carbon storage hub alongside Shell marks a significant step in Atco Ltd (ACLLF)'s sustainability strategy.

Negative Points

There is an anticipated small dip in activity in Q3 2024, which may affect short-term performance.

The company did not provide specific forecasts for future earnings contributions from the NRV acquisition, leading to some uncertainty.

Operational improvements and synergies from acquisitions like NRV are expected but not guaranteed, posing a risk to projected benefits.

The volatility in the global workforce housing market could impact the company's ability to prioritize capital effectively between different business segments.

The transfer of Atlas Energy from CU to Atco Ltd (ACLLF) raises questions about the strategic alignment and potential changes in the company's core business focus.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the cost and expected earnings contribution from the NRV acquisition?

A: The acquisition cost is $40 million, which includes normalized working capital. While we are not providing specific future earnings forecasts at this moment, we anticipate strong synergies and strategic expansion into new markets that will drive growth next year. — Colin Jackson, Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury, & Sustainability

Q: How does the NRV acquisition compare to the Triple M acquisition?

A: The two acquisitions are quite different. Triple M leveraged us into new business segments, while NRV is more aligned with our core business. NRV provides us with new locations and a strong set of employees, enhancing our operational efficiencies and synergies. — Colin Jackson, Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury, & Sustainability

Q: What is the logic behind moving Atlas Energy from CU to Atco parent, and what are the costs and earnings contributions?

A: The move aligns with our strategic focus on customer-oriented services. The transfer was evaluated thoroughly, and we see a good growth trajectory in the Alberta marketplace. While we don't provide segmented disclosure for this business, the net book value is similar to the assets and liabilities held for sale, around $100 million. — Colin Jackson, Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury, & Sustainability

Q: How do you view the potential for further roll-ups in the structures business, particularly in core or new geographies?

A: The NRV acquisition strengthens our footprint in Eastern Canada. We see opportunities for inorganic growth in Australia and the US, where we have been successful with organic growth. We will continue to look for acquisition opportunities in Canada and Australia. — Colin Jackson, Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury, & Sustainability

Q: How do you prioritize capital between global space rentals and workforce housing, given the volatility in the workforce housing market?

A: Our priority is to continue building our fleet and base business earnings from space rentals and smaller workforce housing projects. We will also pursue larger workforce housing projects as opportunities arise, but the focus remains on growing the space rentals business. — Colin Jackson, Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury, & Sustainability

