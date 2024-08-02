Release Date: August 02, 2024

Positive Points

ARC Resources Ltd (AETUF, Financial) reported strong operational performance in Q2, with production reaching 330,000 BOE per day, at the top end of their guidance.

The company successfully completed major turnarounds across its assets on schedule and on budget, with no recordable incidents, highlighting operational excellence.

Attachie Phase One is on schedule and on budget, with the project approximately 75% complete, expected to drive record condensate volumes by year-end.

ARC Resources Ltd (AETUF) has a strong relationship with the Halfway River First Nation, which has resulted in exemptions from disturbance caps, derisking long-term development plans.

The company is focused on profitability over BOEs, with a balanced commodity mix and significant flexibility to maximize returns across its asset base.

Negative Points

Natural gas prices were low in both the US and Canada, impacting overall financial performance.

ARC Resources Ltd (AETUF) had to shut in 250 million cubic feet per day at Sunrise due to low natural gas prices, representing about 18% of their natural gas production.

Net debt increased slightly to 1.5 billion due to capital investments and low gas prices, with a net debt to cash flow ratio of approximately 0.6 times trailing cash flow.

The near-term outlook for natural gas prices remains challenging, with current prices forcing shut-ins or reduced activity.

Q2 production was the lowest since the acquisition of Seven Gen in 2021, primarily due to planned turnaround activities, impacting overall production levels.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you walk through the details of the Attachie Phase One ramp-up? Will condensate start before gas or will everything come online together?

A: We expect the ramp period to occur late 2024, with Attachie Phase One effectively running at full capacity in Q1 of 2025. (Kristen Bibby, CFO)

Q: How do you plan to allocate free cash flow in the back half of the year and beyond? Will it go towards shareholder returns or building cash for future investments?

A: We look at it on an annual basis and expect to return essentially all free cash flow to shareholders. We are comfortable using our balance sheet to develop assets, maintaining a focus on shareholder returns. (Kristen Bibby, CFO)

Q: Can you elaborate on the turnaround activities in Q2 and when we can expect similar activities in the future?

A: Turnarounds are maintenance activities that occur every three to four years, depending on the facility. These are crucial for maintaining production and asset integrity. (Kristen Bibby, CFO)

Q: What are the remaining steps and milestones for Attachie Phase One before commissioning?

A: Most of the mechanical work is done, with the focus now on electrical and instrumentation work. We aim to start commissioning in Q4. (Kristen Bibby, CFO)

Q: Regarding the shut-ins at Sunrise, what price sensitivity will trigger bringing those volumes back online?

A: We are looking at cash operating costs of $0.65 and a breakeven of $1.10 per Mcf. The decision will depend on market context and supply-demand dynamics. (Kristen Bibby, CFO)

Q: How did you determine the 250 million cubic feet per day shut-in at Sunrise, and what about the remaining volumes?

A: We aim to limit exposure to the Western Canadian market and focus on downstream markets. We have less than 100 million cubic feet per day exposed to AECO cash at this time. (Kristen Bibby, CFO)

Q: What is the expected production and capital spending guidance for 2024?

A: We anticipate full-year production to average between 350,000 to 360,000 BOEs per day, with capital spending between $1.75 and $1.85 billion. (Kristen Bibby, CFO)

Q: How will the completion of Attachie Phase One impact free cash flow and shareholder returns in 2025?

A: Attachie Phase One will lead to a 10% increase in production and a decrease in capital spending, with free funds flow approaching $3 per share at current strip pricing, which will be returned to shareholders. (Kristen Bibby, CFO)

Q: What are the strategic benefits of the agreement with the government of BC and the Halfway River First Nation?

A: The agreement exempts ARC from the disturbance cap for Attachie, further de-risking our long-term development plan and highlighting our commitment to responsible energy production. (Terry Anderson, CEO)

Q: How is ARC positioned to handle the current low natural gas prices and what is the outlook?

A: We have shut in 250 million cubic feet per day at Sunrise due to low prices. We expect significant price volatility and increased demand as LNG Canada ramps up, which will improve the market outlook. (Terry Anderson, CEO)

