United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth Amid Utilization Challenges

UMC reports a 4% QoQ revenue increase and improved gross margins, but faces ongoing utilization and market demand hurdles.

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: TWD56.8 billion for Q2 2024, a 4% QoQ increase.
  • Gross Margin: 35.2% for Q2 2024.
  • Net Income: TWD13.8 billion attributable to stockholders of the parent for Q2 2024.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): TWD1.11 for Q2 2024.
  • Wafer Shipments: 831,000 12-inch wafer equivalents, a 2.5% QoQ increase.
  • Utilization Rate: 68% for Q2 2024, up from 65% in the previous quarter.
  • First Half 2024 Revenue: TWD111 billion, nearly flat YoY.
  • First Half 2024 Gross Margin: 33.1%.
  • First Half 2024 Net Income Margin: 21.8%.
  • First Half 2024 EPS: TWD1.95 per share.
  • Cash Level: TWD121 billion at the end of Q2 2024.
  • Total Equity: TWD356 billion at the end of Q2 2024.
  • Revenue Breakdown: Asia 64%, North America 25%, IDM 13%, Communication 39%, Consumer and Computer grew by single digits.
  • 22/28 Nanometer Revenue: 33% of total revenue.
  • 40-Nanometer Revenue: Declined to 12% from 14% in the previous quarter.
  • CapEx: USD3.3 billion for 2024.
  • Q3 2024 Guidance: Mid-single digit percentage increase in wafer shipments, ASP in USD to remain firm, gross margin in mid-30% range, capacity utilization rate approximately 70%.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • UMC's second quarter revenue grew by 4% quarter-over-quarter to TWD56.8 billion.
  • Wafer shipments increased by 2.5% quarter-over-quarter, reaching 831,000 12-inch wafer equivalents.
  • Gross margin improved to 35.2%, better than previous guidance.
  • UMC announced technology updates, including a 3D IC solution and a 22-nanometer embedded high voltage platform.
  • UMC's 22/28 nanometer business showed healthy demand, particularly for Wi-Fi and digital TV applications.

Negative Points

  • Utilization rate in the second quarter was only 68%, which is lower compared to historical levels of 85-90%.
  • IDM revenue declined notably from 18% in the previous quarter to 13% in Q2 2024.
  • Communication segment revenue declined from 48% in the previous quarter to 39% in Q2 2024.
  • UMC expects margin pressure in the second half due to increased depreciation expenses and higher utility rates.
  • Despite a mild recovery in Q3, UMC has not seen signs of a strong rebound as customers remain prudent on inventory management.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is the outlook for utilization rates going into 2025?
A: Jason Wang, President: We are focused on 2024 first. We foresee that UMC's customer demand forecast reflects more of a seasonal pattern, with wafer shipments increasing in the second half of 2024. We expect a mild pickup in communication, consumer, and computing segments, but no signs of a strong rebound yet. We believe 2025 will get back to normalcy once auto inventory levels improve.

Q: How should we think about the structural gross margin, considering pricing, depreciation, and cost inflation?
A: Chi-Tung Liu, CFO: Depreciation is estimated to increase around 20% year-over-year for 2024. For 2025, the magnitude should be similar. We are looking at higher seasonal utility costs in Q3. We aim to maintain a solid EBITDA margin and improve along with higher utilization rates. Jason Wang, President: Our pricing strategy remains consistent and aligned with our value proposition, helping customers win more market share.

Q: Can you provide an update on the Singapore 12-inch expansion?
A: Jason Wang, President: The P3 ramp schedule has not changed. We expect production to start in January 2026, with high-volume production beginning in the second half of 2026.

Q: What factors contributed to the better-than-expected gross margins in Q2 and the outlook for Q3?
A: Jason Wang, President: The Q2 gross margin improvement was mainly due to favorable foreign exchange rate movements. For Q3, while utilization has increased, gross margins remain in the mid-30% range due to rising depreciation expenses and seasonal utility rates.

Q: Are there noticeable differences in pricing tendencies between 12-inch and 8-inch wafers?
A: Jason Wang, President: While our ASP remains firm, the blended ASP reflects changes in product mix. For the 8-inch business, we anticipate continuous pressure from 12-inch mature node fabs but are working on additional projects to gradually lift 8-inch loading.

Q: What is the revenue contribution from AI-related 2.5D packaging products, and are there plans for further capacity expansion?
A: Jason Wang, President: We have doubled our interposer capacity to 6,000. Any additional expansion will be assessed based on customer alignment. The revenue contribution from this business is less than 4-5%.

Q: Why didn't UMC secure certain business that competitors did, despite having better cost structure and process?
A: Jason Wang, President: We feel comfortable with our capacity situation and expect growth in our 40 and 65-nanometer business. We focus on providing competitive and comprehensive specialty technology and maintaining efficient operations across all our fabs.

Q: Do you expect display driver ICs to migrate to 14-nanometer or 12-nanometer, and when?
A: Jason Wang, President: We have already delivered 22-nanometer solutions for high-end OLED displays. We are working on further expanding our high-voltage portfolio to FinFET. However, 22-nanometer will likely remain the main strength in 2026.

Q: How do you view the sustainability of order visibility into Q4?
A: Jason Wang, President: We expect a mild pickup in communication, consumer, and computing segments. However, we have not seen signs of a strong rebound as customers remain prudent in managing their inventory levels.

Q: How do you see the IDM revenue trend, and will they continue to rely on foundry partners?
A: Jason Wang, President: IDM customers were impacted by the global semiconductor downturn. We anticipate inventory levels will improve, and longer-term, IDMs will continue to rely on foundry partners, balancing internal capacity to ensure supply chain resilience.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.