Q2 2024 Canadian Utilities Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, this is the conference operator. Welcome to the second quarter 2024 results conference call and Webcast for Canadian Utilities Limited. As a reminder all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Colin Jackson, Senior Vice President of Financial Operations. Please go ahead, Mr. Jackson.



C.R. Jackson - Canadian Utilities Ltd - Senior Vice President - Finance, Treasury, Risk & Sustainability



Thank you and good morning, everyone. We are pleased you could join us for Canadian Utilities' second quarter 2024 conference call. With me today, we have Katie Patrick, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Canadian Utilities; Wayne Stensby, Chief Operating Officer of ATCO Energy Systems; Clint Warkentin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Investment Officer of ATCO Energy Systems; Bob Miles, Chief Operating Officer at ATCO