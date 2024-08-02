Release Date: August 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

ESAB Corp (ESAB, Financial) achieved positive organic revenue growth of 1% in the second quarter, driven by high-growth markets and strong performance in equipment and automation.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 600 basis points, with margins expanding by 150 basis points to a record 20.1%, driven by favorable product mix and efficiency initiatives.

The company successfully reduced its net leverage ratio to 1.7 and closed on another acquisition, strengthening its balance sheet.

ESAB Corp (ESAB) continues to invest in innovative products and digital solutions, such as the new FloCloud product, enhancing customer value and driving growth.

The recent acquisition of Linde's welding business in Bangladesh positions ESAB Corp (ESAB) as a leading player in a high-growth market, offering significant growth opportunities.

Negative Points

Softness in developed markets moderated the overall positive performance, indicating potential vulnerabilities in these regions.

Filler metal demand in Europe, particularly in the automotive sector, experienced a decline, impacting overall sales in the region.

The company faced a 3% price decline in the EMEA and APAC regions, although it managed to maintain positive net pricing.

ESAB Corp (ESAB) adjusted its full-year sales guidance to reflect flat organic core growth, indicating a cautious outlook due to moderating developed markets.

The company acknowledged the challenging economic backdrop and the need to continuously improve and adapt to maintain its growth trajectory.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Shyam, I'd love to hear more of your thoughts in terms of what kind of drove the adjustment in your growth guidance that you had to provide. Are there some geographic callouts or maybe some end markets that you'd be able to highlight for us?

A: Yeah. Good morning, Mig. Thanks for the question. We maintained our EPS guidance and improved our EBITDA percentage for the full year. However, our developed markets moderated and slowed a bit from the start we had in Q1. We saw some slowdown in sectors like yellow goods, agriculture, and auto in Europe, but energy and defense remained strong. Overall, it's a mixed bag that points us to a flattish number.

Q: Your balance sheet is in increasingly good shape here and you've done three deals year-to-date. How is the pipeline evolving, and should we start thinking about larger deals?

A: Our view remains disciplined. We focus on creating a less-cyclical, higher-margin business with gross margins above 40%. The acquisition funnel looks good, and we have prospects that might close in the back half of this year. However, we aim to keep our leverage ratio below two.

Q: Did you see consumables start to weaken first? It sounds like consumables were weaker than the equipment side. How do you see the rest of the year progressing?

A: We saw filler metals, especially in the auto sector in Europe, slow down, but there was strength in our Flux code wire and Flux product lines for wind energy. The market is not uniformly down; there are positives offsetting the downturns. Our strategy around standard equipment and our equipment business is paying dividends, driving interest in both developed and developing markets.

Q: Can you talk about what you think your market share is in Bangladesh versus the rest of the world and the opportunity to drive share gain?

A: The acquisition puts us in a leading position in Bangladesh, similar to our position in India. We see significant growth opportunities and synergies by selling ESAB equipment into the Bangladeshi market. We are familiar with the market and have a strong team in place.

Q: Can you help us frame how to think about the third and fourth quarters within the flattish organic growth guide?

A: We expect flat volume and price for the full year and the second half. In the Americas, we expect flat volumes and positive price, similar to Q2. In EMEA and APAC, we expect negative price but flat volumes. Sequentially, we expect a step down in Q3 due to European summer holidays and a step up in Q4.

Q: Can you provide more detail on the performance of your gas control business in the quarter?

A: Our gas control business performed well, benefiting from the energy transition and HVAC. We saw strong performance in industrial and specialty gas, particularly in semiconductors and life sciences. Our digital solutions in gas control also contributed positively.

Q: Can you elaborate on the synergy prospects for the Linde Bangladesh acquisition and provide an update on Sager and SUMIG integration?

A: The Linde Bangladesh acquisition fills a geographic gap and offers significant growth opportunities. We expect synergies from selling gas control and equipment products. Sager is off to a good start with executed synergies, and SUMIG is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Q: Can you provide more detail on the restructuring actions in the back half of the year?

A: We have a long-term strategy for factory consolidations and have accelerated one project, driving additional benefits. Our EBX initiatives, commercial excellence programs, and restructuring projects are all contributing to improved margins.

Q: How is the progress in North America, specifically with new products like the Renegade VOLT?

A: We are pleased with the performance of our new light industrial products in North America. Our digital portfolio and heavy industrial machinery are also gaining traction. The growth bridges in North America look strong, with clear targets and plans for share of wallet.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.