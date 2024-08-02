Q2 2024 Draftkings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to DraftKings first quarter (sic - "second quarter") 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised, today's conference is being recorded.



I would like to turn the call over to your speaker today, Alan Ellingson, DraftKings Chief Financial Officer. Please proceed.



Alan Ellingson - Draftkings Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Principal Financial Officer, Chief Accounting Officer



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Certain statements we make during this call may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors as discussed further in our SEC filings, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our historical results or from our forecasts. We assume no responsibility to update forward-looking statements other than as required by law.



During this call, management