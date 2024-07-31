Q3 2024 Powell Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Ryan Coleman - Alpha IR - Investor Relations



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Powell Industries' conference call today to review fiscal year 2024 third-quarter results. With me on the call are Brett Cope, Powell's Chairman and CEO; and Mike Metcalf, Powell's CFO.



Please note that information reported on this call speaks only as of today, July 31, 2024.